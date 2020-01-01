G Herbo closes the rumors of cheating and says that Taina will not go anywhere!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

It has been a long week for G Herbo and Taina, but it seems they are resisting the storm together! When dealing with vacations, canceled plans for New Year's Eve and now rumors of deception, Herbo is making it absolutely clear that this is something forever!

Rumors began to fly, accusing Herb of cheating Trina recently with a young woman from Los Angeles. The reports provide direct messages, apparently between Herb and this woman he was supposedly seeing, but says that EVERYTHING IS A LIE!

G Herbo visited Instagram live to address the rumors and make it clear that he has never cheated on Taina.

"Everyone takes a video," he says. "That's my sister-in-law! That's my brother's girlfriend I've known since I was 10 years old. Do you know what I was saying? Give my son a baby and make it slower.

Herb argues that the alleged messages are old and have not happened since he was with Trina. However, he does not admit to having seen or slept with this young woman at any time.

He shakes the camera to delight Taina in the background of the video, and assures everyone that he is in this in the long term.

"You see this girl here, she won't go anywhere," he says. "She is not going anywhere!"

Taina jokingly does not agree, because at the end of the day, if it is time to leave, it is time to leave!

As of now, there has been no news of the woman in question, but it is clear that G Herbo and Taina are doing well. As we reported previously, G Herbo was accused of cheating his former Ari Fletcher, with his girlfriend Taina.

What do you guys think, Roomies? Do you think Herb stepped on Taina? Let us know in the comments.

