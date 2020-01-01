G-Eazy fan gifts with $ 5,000 champagne on New Year's Eve

The 30-year-old rapper, G-Eazy, received a special gift from a fan on New Year's Eve while he was at the Miami nightclub, Rockwell, early Wednesday morning. Page Six states that the rapper received the gift after arriving at the place around 2:00 a.m.

Reportedly, the singer's ex-boyfriend, Halsey, received a bottle of Armand De Brignac, the "Sword Aces,quot; model of $ 5,000. The source revealed the brand of the bottle on page six of the New York Post. The same source stated that G-Eazy seemed "excited,quot; and "surprised,quot; when he arrived.

According to experts, G-Eazy was circling around his massive entourage before finally taking the stage around 2:30 am to perform some of his greatest songs, including "I Wanna Rock,quot; and "1942,quot;. Those present at the event claim the rapper took the stage and asked everyone at what "level,quot; they wanted to start their new decade.

The rapper went partying until the early hours of the next morning, around 5:00 a.m. There is no doubt that G-Eazy likes to have a good time, even if he sometimes gets him into trouble. As fans of the performer know, he was arrested for his hard party forms in 2018 when Swedish police arrested him for possession of cocaine and assault.

TMZ had in its hands a video that showed the rapper being loaded in a police vehicle, and another clip showed Halsey being hit in the face, supposedly by a security guard, albeit by accident. Reportedly, the artist assaulted the security guards and then was arrested by Swedish police on cocaine charges.

Sources close to the scene told TMZ journalists that G-Eazy was acting belligerently with others after his show in Stockholm. When the guards approached him and told him to calm down, the rapper began throwing punches, hitting one in the face several times.

The videos obtained by the media showed G-Eazy, Halsey and many of their friends, all involved in a confrontation with other clients and security personnel. You can watch the video from the previously published medium.



