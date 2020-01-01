Future files for the gag order against the alleged reign of Elizabeth's mother

According to court documents obtained by BOSSIP, Future has filed court documents requesting a probation hearing on its motion for a gag order in the alleged case of paternity of the mother Mama Eliza Reign against him.

Eliza has been broadcasting Future on social media after he seems to evade his responsibilities when it comes to his daughter. Eliza insists that Future is her son's father and even recently had a DNA test with Future's other supposed baby mom, Cindy Parker, to prove that her children were siblings.

The tests confirmed that the two children of the women are, in fact, related.

But Future wants them to stop talking about it. According to reports, the rapper is concerned that "false and unfounded accusations,quot; are leaked to the media, and let's be honest … he really doesn't need any more negative publicity.

Future needs to take a paternity test to clear all this disaster once and for all.