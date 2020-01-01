Four Syrian children killed in New Year's attack on school | news from Syria

At least eight civilians were killed Wednesday in a rocket attack by Syrian government forces at a school in Idlib, the last opposition stronghold in the country of Idlib.

Among the victims were four children and two women, the civil defense agency Cascos Blancos reported.

The school was full of students and teachers at that time, the group added.

The attack took place in the city of Sarmeen, controlled by the rebels, in the province of Idlib, in northwestern Syria, the war monitor said. The Syrian Human Rights Observatory (SOHR).

At least 16 others were injured in the attack, part of a month-long government offensive in Idlib, the British-based control agency added.

An AFP correspondent in Sarmeen saw the remains of a missile, which was several meters long, smoking in a nearby olive grove.

The attack was part of a continuous offensive that has seen Syrian troops capture more than 40 villages and villages in Idlib over the past two weeks.

In late April, the Syrian government and the Russian allies launched a large-scale campaign against the rebels in Idlib.

In recent weeks, the offensive has intensified, forcing thousands to flee to safer areas.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), mMore than 235,000 people were displaced between December 12 and 25 due to violence.

The civil war in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people since it began in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

In total, 11,215 people, including more than 1,000 children, were killed in 2019, the least deadly year since the beginning of the conflict.