Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77

TSR Take A Moment: Roommates, join us to send thoughts and prayers to the family and fans of former NBA commissioner David Stern, who died at the age of 77, according to multiple reports.

David Stern, who was commissioned by the NBA for 30 years, between 1984 and 2014, died after suffering a brain hemorrhage in December, the league announced today, according to CBS Sports.

NBA fans who are familiar with David Stern's work recognize him for transforming the NBA to what it is today, presiding over a period of immense growth for professional basketball at a time when his popularity was significantly less than it is. today.

An example of his vision is the NBA Finals, which at the beginning of his term were still broadcast on tape. When he quit, basketball became one of the most watched sports in the world.

Among his greatest achievements as commissioner was the preparation of his eventual successor, the current NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who is among the most popular executives in the history of sports.

The financial base that Stern helped create allowed Silver to carry out a series of creative initiatives that the league did not have the resources to consider in the past, including a mid-season tournament that could be instituted in the near future.

Silver released the following statement about Stern's legacy within the league.

“For 22 years, I had a seat on the court to see David in action. He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, on arenas and on airplanes where the game will take us. Like all NBA legends, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always the basics: preparation, attention to detail and hard work. ” “David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as Commissioner, it marked the beginning of the modern global NBA. He launched innovative media and marketing associations, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world. Thanks to David, the NBA is a truly global brand, which makes it not only one of the best sports commissioners of all time, but also one of the most influential business leaders of its generation. " "Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision, generosity and inspiration. Our deepest condolences to David's wife, Dianne, their children, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our pain with all those whose life was touched by him. " Stern, who could be said to be one of the most important figures in the history of professional basketball, joined the league as his general advisor in 1978. He was vocal in establishing the salary limit of the league before being promoted to commissioner in 1984. .