Former NBA commissioner, David Stern, dies at 77 | NBA News

Former NBA commissioner David Stern, who oversaw the explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his tenure, died at the age of 77.

The NBA announced the news in a statement saying that Stern had died as a result of a brain hemorrhage he had suffered on December 12.

Stern, who served 30 years as the oldest NBA commissioner before Adam Silver replaced him in 2014, had been in serious condition after undergoing emergency surgery in New York.

"David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads," the current NBA commissioner Silver said in a statement.

"He launched innovative media and marketing associations, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world.

"Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand, which makes it not only one of the best sports commissioners of all time, but also one of the most influential business leaders of its generation."

Stern oversaw the extraordinary growth of the NBA with seven new franchises, an increase of more than 30 times in revenue, a dramatic expansion of the national television exhibition and the launch of the National Women's Basketball Association and the NBA Development League .

The 77-year-old also played a role in many other initiatives that helped shape the league, including a drug policy, a salary cap system and a dress code.

Stern's greatest achievement as commissioner is widely regarded as the way he transformed the NBA, which at one time was largely an unknown product outside the United States, into a global television power.

Under Stern's leadership, the league opened 13 NBA world offices and, in 1990, became the first professional sports league in the United States to host a regular season game outside of North America when the Phoenix Suns played against the Utah Jazz in Japan.

Stern, who had remained affiliated with the NBA and had the title of emeritus commissioner, was included in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014 and the FIBA ​​Hall of Fame in 2016.