Former Megan Thee Stallion MoneyBagg Yo confirms her relationship with Ari Fletcher

In the midst of his rumors of romance with the baby mom of G Herbo, the rapper MoneyBagg Yo is twinning with his supposed new girlfriend by wearing matching jackets on social networks.

MoneyBagg Yo Y Ari Fletcher They have apparently made their relationship official. The rapper confirmed his relationship with G Herbo (Lil grass) is the baby's mom when wearing matching outfits on Instagram.

MoneyBagg put on a white Palm Angels jacket and Ari dressed in a similar white tracksuit of the same brand.

MoneyBagg was romantically linked to Ari since early December after his separation from Megan Thee Stallion. New lovebirds never addressed their relationship, but were often seen at the same events in recent weeks.

During his relationship with Megan, MoneyBagg was plagued with rumors of infidelity. It led to the breakdown of their relationship. They officially cut ties in early December by pressing the unfollow buttons on social media.

Megan was later linked to Trey Songz, Tristan ThompsonY Wiz Khalifa, but she denied them all. "None of them," he tweeted. In a previous post, he explained: "Lol, I've only dated ONE person you know. Everything else is RUMORS / LIES … I'm not going to other shit."

While Megan confirmed that MoneyBagg was his ex, he claimed that they never really dated. "The Black Rap game flashes smoke and mirrors … It was all publicity … I didn't believe in the hype," he said in an interview. "I've been with da sam b *** h 10 years + Through the ups and downs b4 the emergence. The world might not know but the city does! Real rap without limit."

Meanwhile, Ari Fletcher broke up with G Herbo in 2018. They share a son. In April 2019, Herbo was arrested after a physical altercation with Ari. "He kicked me at the door to enter my house because I wouldn't let him in, he beat me up in front of my son," he opened. In response, he claimed that she stole jewelry from her mother's house.