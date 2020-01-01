Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Jr., provokes rumors of engagement with NBA's YoungBoy

%MINIFYHTML21c4b4a38b82ca3caeac033a93b202949% %MINIFYHTML21c4b4a38b82ca3caeac033a93b2029410%

Iyanna Mayweather turns on the rumors after going to her Instagram account to share a photo of her call to someone during what appears to be a basketball game.

It looks like the NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy never broke again) Y Iyanna MayweatherThe ongoing relationship is progressing rapidly. The daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. He has convinced fans that she and the rapper are engaged due to a post she shared on her Instagram account on Wednesday, January 1.

The publication in question included a photo of Iyanna calling someone during what appeared to be a basketball game. He dressed in black, wearing a large shirt and boots to the thigh that he combined with large sunglasses. For his accessories, he simply put a rosary necklace and a diamond ring on his right ring finger. The photo seemed normal, but it was the legend that caused the conversations between the users of social networks when he said: "Zoom in on the image! When you call your fiance for any small inconvenience."

Iyanna did not mention names in her post, but considering that she currently has a relationship with YB, this made people believe that she is currently engaged with him. "Say you are not so young, say it is not so," one user refused to believe, as another said: "I was about to be a stepmother of 6 children at the age of 18." Someone else commented: "Then they got engaged because I also saw this picture and I was a little lost because the guy got 3 babies along the way."

YB and Iyanna recently rekindled their romance after separating in early 2019. The couple again confirmed the rumors through the Instagram exchange, in which they declared love for each other. Just a few days ago, Iyanna responded to criticism about her relationship on Instagram Stories as she wrote: "All parents ended up much worse with moms and still had a bad rage, so be careful with your disposition when it came to me and mine ".