Flashback: Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston and more at the Golden Globes 2010

Another decade has passed, but at least the 20s begin with the awards season.

In honor of this great beginning of the year, it seems appropriate for one to take a look at the Golden Globes a decade earlier. After all, it was the year that In the air, Nine, Avatar Y Inglorious Bastards were nominated

In the world of television, the most important programs continued to reign, as they would in the coming years. That night, Joy he took home the most awards on television, with a total of four Golden Globes. But it shows how 30 rocks, Big Love, Damages, Right handed, Georgia O & # 39; Keefe, Gray gardens, In the storm Y Crazy men They were not left behind with three awards each. In short, there was tough competition.

If you haven't guessed it yet, the amount of awesome shows and movies made a guest list full of stars. drew Barrymore, Emily Blunt, John Krasinskiand more stars appeared to see if their project would take gold home, while other surprise guests like Mariah Carey Y Heidi klum He made appearances too.

To see who attended the event a decade ago, check out the gallery below!

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Courteney Cox and David Arquette

This chivalrous image has us Shout-ing with delight.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

These two lovebirds are very pretty Big agreement.

Sofia Vergara, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Sofia Vergara

Without umbrella? No problem! the Modern Family Stunned star in a beautiful navy blue dress.

Glee Cast, Golden Globes 2010

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Joy To emit

This is just one of the many prize photos that the cast would take in the coming years. By the time the program came to an end in 2015, it would win more than a dozen awards at the Balloons and other shows.

Halle Berry, Golden Globes 2010

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Halle Berry

Again, the Catwoman Star proves that she is truly eternal.

Sigourney Weaver, Sarah Ferguson, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver and Sarah Ferguson

Avatar Star and the Duchess of York made a pose together on the red carpet.

Christina Aguilera, Cher, Golden Globes 2010

VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images

Christina Aguilera and Cher

Two of the greatest musical talents came together to create a daring duo.

Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Susan and Robert Downey Jr.

If that look doesn't say "I love you 3000,quot;, then we don't know what it does.

Meryl Streep, Golden Globes 2010

VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images

Meryl streep

Not only was she nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, but she was nominated twice in the same category, surpassing herself when she won for her role in Julie and Julia.

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Golden Globes 2010

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

The couple showed that they are a dynamic duo on the red carpet.

Penelope Cruz, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

the Nine Star doesn't let the weather rain in his parade.

Olivia Wilde, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

This actress who became a director made everyone turn their heads in a shiny black dress.

Jennifer Garner, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Jennifer Garner

The actress makes a dazzling appearance on the red carpet with a stormy gray dress.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Both stars won awards at the show, with Emily receiving a nod for her role as Queen Victoria in The young victory.

Heidi Klum, Seal, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Heidi Klum & Seal

Heidi was a modern Cinderella in this blue dress while posing with the now ex-husband Seal.

Diane Kruger, Joshua Jackson, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson

Who would have thought that only eight years later, these two would leave him?

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

We were "obsessed,quot; with the appearance of this couple's red carpet.

Fergie, Josh Duhamel, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Fergie and Josh Duhamel

These two stars used to be a "fergic,quot; couple.

Mo & # 39; Nique, Nicole Kidman, Golden Globes 2010

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Mo & # 39; Nique and Nicole Kidman

Now this is one Beautiful moment to remember.

Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy

Against wind and tide, these two always remain united.

Jennifer Aniston, Gerard Butler, Golden Globes 2010

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler

Name a more charming duo. Well wait.

Drew Barrymore, Justin Long, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long

This obedient boyfriend offered a helping hand to his girlfriend nominated for the award.

January Jones, Matthew Weiner, Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks, Golden Globes 2010

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Crazy men To emit

After his victory, the stars prepared him for the cameras.

Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Golden Globes 2010

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo Di Caprio

Scorsese was the man of the hour in the show after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his lifetime achievements in movies.

Ed Helms, Justin Bartha, Heather Graham, Mike Tyson, Bradley Cooper, Golden Globes 2010

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Hangover To emit

The plot of his film probably caused the award-winning crew to stop before opening the bubbling.

Colin Firth, Livia Giuggioli, Golden Globes 2010

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP through Getty Images

Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli

The now separated couple made a hurried couple on the red carpet.

Kristen Bell, Golden Globes 2010

George Pimentel / Getty Images

Kristen bell

This spectacular set takes us to The good place.

Cameron Diaz, Best looks, Golden Globes 2010

fake images

Cameron Diaz

Now this is the old Hollywood glamor well done.

Kate Hudson, red carpet wedding dresses, gold balloons 2010

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Kate Hudson

It is not dramatic to say that the star is blank vision.

Matt Damon, Morgan Freeman, Golden Globes 2010

Vince Bucci / NBCU Photo Bank

Matt Damon and Morgan Freeman

Both Invictus The stars celebrated their nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor in the best possible way.

