Flashback: Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston and more at the Golden Globes 2010

Another decade has passed, but at least the 20s begin with the awards season.
In honor of this great beginning of the year, it seems appropriate for one to take a look at the Golden Globes a decade earlier. After all, it was the year that In the air, Nine, Avatar Y Inglorious Bastards were nominated
In the world of television, the most important programs continued to reign, as they would in the coming years. That night, Joy he took home the most awards on television, with a total of four Golden Globes. But it shows how 30 rocks, Big Love, Damages, Right handed, Georgia O & # 39; Keefe, Gray gardens, In the storm Y Crazy men They were not left behind with three awards each. In short, there was tough competition.
If you haven't guessed it yet, the amount of awesome shows and movies made a guest list full of stars. drew Barrymore, Emily Blunt, John Krasinskiand more stars appeared to see if their project would take gold home, while other surprise guests like Mariah Carey Y Heidi klum He made appearances too.
To see who attended the event a decade ago, check out the gallery below!
Courteney Cox and David Arquette
This chivalrous image has us Shout-ing with delight.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
These two lovebirds are very pretty Big agreement.
Sofia Vergara
Without umbrella? No problem! the Modern Family Stunned star in a beautiful navy blue dress.
Joy To emit
This is just one of the many prize photos that the cast would take in the coming years. By the time the program came to an end in 2015, it would win more than a dozen awards at the Balloons and other shows.
Halle Berry
Again, the Catwoman Star proves that she is truly eternal.
Sigourney Weaver and Sarah Ferguson
Avatar Star and the Duchess of York made a pose together on the red carpet.
Christina Aguilera and Cher
Two of the greatest musical talents came together to create a daring duo.
Susan and Robert Downey Jr.
If that look doesn't say "I love you 3000,quot;, then we don't know what it does.
Meryl streep
Not only was she nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, but she was nominated twice in the same category, surpassing herself when she won for her role in Julie and Julia.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
The couple showed that they are a dynamic duo on the red carpet.
Penelope Cruz
the Nine Star doesn't let the weather rain in his parade.
Olivia Wilde
This actress who became a director made everyone turn their heads in a shiny black dress.
Jennifer Garner
The actress makes a dazzling appearance on the red carpet with a stormy gray dress.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Both stars won awards at the show, with Emily receiving a nod for her role as Queen Victoria in The young victory.
Heidi Klum & Seal
Heidi was a modern Cinderella in this blue dress while posing with the now ex-husband Seal.
Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson
Who would have thought that only eight years later, these two would leave him?
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
We were "obsessed,quot; with the appearance of this couple's red carpet.
Fergie and Josh Duhamel
These two stars used to be a "fergic,quot; couple.
Mo & # 39; Nique and Nicole Kidman
Now this is one Beautiful moment to remember.
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy
Against wind and tide, these two always remain united.
Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler
Name a more charming duo. Well wait.
Drew Barrymore and Justin Long
This obedient boyfriend offered a helping hand to his girlfriend nominated for the award.
Crazy men To emit
After his victory, the stars prepared him for the cameras.
Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo Di Caprio
Scorsese was the man of the hour in the show after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his lifetime achievements in movies.
Hangover To emit
The plot of his film probably caused the award-winning crew to stop before opening the bubbling.
Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli
The now separated couple made a hurried couple on the red carpet.
Kristen bell
This spectacular set takes us to The good place.
Cameron Diaz
Now this is the old Hollywood glamor well done.
Kate Hudson
It is not dramatic to say that the star is blank vision.
Matt Damon and Morgan Freeman
Both Invictus The stars celebrated their nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor in the best possible way.
