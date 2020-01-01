Flashback: Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston and more at the Golden Globes 2010

Another decade has passed, but at least the 20s begin with the awards season.

In honor of this great beginning of the year, it seems appropriate for one to take a look at the Golden Globes a decade earlier. After all, it was the year that In the air, Nine, Avatar Y Inglorious Bastards were nominated

In the world of television, the most important programs continued to reign, as they would in the coming years. That night, Joy he took home the most awards on television, with a total of four Golden Globes. But it shows how 30 rocks, Big Love, Damages, Right handed, Georgia O & # 39; Keefe, Gray gardens, In the storm Y Crazy men They were not left behind with three awards each. In short, there was tough competition.

If you haven't guessed it yet, the amount of awesome shows and movies made a guest list full of stars. drew Barrymore, Emily Blunt, John Krasinskiand more stars appeared to see if their project would take gold home, while other surprise guests like Mariah Carey Y Heidi klum He made appearances too.