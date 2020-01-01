Fight in Mexico prison leaves at least 16 inmates dead

A fight in a prison in northern Mexico has left at least 16 prisoners dead and five injured, local authorities said, in one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the country's troubled criminal system for years.
Violence broke out Tuesday afternoon in the Cieneguillas men's prison in the state of Zacatecas, said the state's secretary of public security, Ismael Camberos Hernández. He said prison officials were alerted by the alarms and sounds of the shooting and that they fought for almost three hours to control the situation.
Four weapons were discovered in prison after the riots, Hernandez said. He said they had probably contacted inmates on Tuesday, when family members could visit them on the last day of the year. Prison staff also confiscated cell phones and knives during an inspection of inmates' cells on Sunday, Hernandez added.
The authorities did not say how the fight began, but several Mexican media reported that the prisoners of the rival cartels had turned a dispute over a friendly football game into a deadly fight.
Tuesday's fight was the last episode of spiral violence in Mexican prisons, many of which are overcrowded and poorly guarded. In 2016 About 50 inmates died in a bloodbath that involved dozens of hammers and makeshift blades. In October, six inmates died in a clash between rival groups in a prison in the central state of Morelos.
The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has been under heavy pressure in recent months to respond to the relentless violence in the country, which he has promised to address from its roots. He was elected in 2018 with the promise of fighting poverty and inequality with "hugs no bullets,quot; – hugs, no bullets – and has also created a new armed force, the National Guard.