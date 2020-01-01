Fight in Mexico prison leaves at least 16 inmates dead

A fight in a prison in northern Mexico has left at least 16 prisoners dead and five injured, local authorities said, in one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the country's troubled criminal system for years.

Violence broke out Tuesday afternoon in the Cieneguillas men's prison in the state of Zacatecas, said the state's secretary of public security, Ismael Camberos Hernández. He said prison officials were alerted by the alarms and sounds of the shooting and that they fought for almost three hours to control the situation.

Four weapons were discovered in prison after the riots, Hernandez said. He said they had probably contacted inmates on Tuesday, when family members could visit them on the last day of the year. Prison staff also confiscated cell phones and knives during an inspection of inmates' cells on Sunday, Hernandez added.