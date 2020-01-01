Fazle Abed, founder of a leading aid agency, dies at 83

Fazle Abed, who began a temporary relief effort for refugees in Bangladesh that became one of the world's largest non-governmental organizations, died on December 20 at a hospital in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. He was 83 years old.

His daughter, Tamara Abed, said the cause was complications of glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.

Mr. Abed founded what was originally known as the Bangladesh Rehabilitation Assistance Committee in 1972, and is now known simply as BRAC, to help refugees returning to their homeland after the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

Today it has about 90,000 employees in 11 countries and helps more than 100 million people get access to medical care, education and microfinance to start businesses.