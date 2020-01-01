Fazle Abed, founder of a leading aid agency, dies at 83

Fazle Abed, who began a temporary relief effort for refugees in Bangladesh that became one of the world's largest non-governmental organizations, died on December 20 at a hospital in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. He was 83 years old.
His daughter, Tamara Abed, said the cause was complications of glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.
Mr. Abed founded what was originally known as the Bangladesh Rehabilitation Assistance Committee in 1972, and is now known simply as BRAC, to help refugees returning to their homeland after the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.
Today it has about 90,000 employees in 11 countries and helps more than 100 million people get access to medical care, education and microfinance to start businesses.
Mr. Abed believed that oppressed groups could free themselves from poverty through hard work if they were given the right conditions to succeed.
"The inequalities that create divisions of rich and poor, powerful and helpless, are created by humans," he said in a memorandum to his staff in August. "So change is also possible through human acts of compassion, courage and conviction."
Initially, BRAC focused on improving the welfare of women in Bangladesh, a mission that was shaped by Mr. Abed's personal experience. His mother and three sisters died young, and in 1981 his first wife and partner in BRAC, Ayesha Abed, died while giving birth. He stayed with a 7-year-old daughter and a newborn son to care for.
Mr. Abed's daughter recalled a childhood in which she and her brother accompanied him on trips to rural villages in Bangladesh while supervising projects.
A campaign to reduce the death rate among children in Bangladesh began in the 1980s, providing immunization and teaching 14 million mothers how to make an oral rehydration solution with salt, sugar and water to prevent children from dying of diarrhea . These measures helped reduce the death rate to about 40 in every 1,000 children in one in four.
The organization then expanded to education and, in the mid-1990s, managed more than 34,000 schools throughout Bangladesh. Today more than 11 million children have graduated from BRAC schools.
Mr. Abed won several international awards for his humanitarian work, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award (1980), the Olof Palme Award (2001) and the World Food Prize (2015). He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II of England in 2010.
Fazle Hasan Abed was born on April 27, 1936 in Baniachong, a village in what was then the province of Bengal. He was one of eight children of Siddiq Hasan and Syeda Sufia Khatun, prominent landowners in the Sylhet region of British India.
While growing up, he witnessed the Bengal famine of 1943, which killed about three million people, and the partition of India in 1947 and the subsequent violence, which caused the death of millions more. These events left a lasting impression.
When he was 18, he moved to Britain to study naval architecture at the University of Glasgow; He later transferred to the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in London. While in Britain he developed a love for Western literature and the arts.
He returned home in 1968 for a job as an executive at Shell Pakistan in Dhaka, which was then part of eastern Pakistan. I was working there in 1970 when Cyclone Bhola hit the region, killing more than 300,000 people and leaving millions more homeless. Seeing the devastation made him rethink his career, and began a relief effort with friends.
"The importance of having a good life, working in a multinational organization, seemed quite irrelevant at the time," he said. in a 2016 video interview for BRAC.
A civil war broke out between eastern and western Pakistan a few months later, and Abed fled to Britain. There began the nonprofit action Bangladesh, which raised funds and pressured governments across Europe to support the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan. Shortly after Bangladesh gained its independence, in December 1971, it returned to Dhaka.
The country had been devastated; Some villages had been completely destroyed by the Pakistani army and many people had died in a mass genocide. When 10 million refugees returned and tried to recover the pieces of their lives, Abed sold his apartment in London and used the proceeds to establish BRAC.
He never returned to his corporate career, making poverty relief the mission of his life.
Mr. Abed married three times. In addition to his daughter, he is survived by his wife, Sarwat Abed; his son Shameran; and three grandchildren