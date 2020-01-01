Erin Foster marries Simon Tikhman at the New Year's Eve ceremony

Instagram

David Foster's daughter married her fiance in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends, including actress Kate Hudson.

Actress, reality star and producer. Erin Foster He started 2020 as a married woman after getting married on New Year's Eve.

The daughter of the music mogul of 37 years. David Foster Wed businessman Simon Tikhman at Saddle Woods Farm in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday night, December 31, 2019, just four months after committing.

The bride was escorted down the hall by her Grammy-winning father, as guests, including close friend Kate Hudson and designer Rachel Zoe looked in.

Erin's mother also attended Rebecca Dyer, your new stepmother, singer / actress Katharine McPheeand older sister and business partner Sara Foster.

Celebrity Makeup Artist Aliana Lopez He shared images of the celebrations on his Instagram Stories timeline, giving fans a glimpse of Erin's long-sleeved white dress with his back open, while also showing newlyweds enjoying their first dance and participating in Hora, a Jewish tradition that involves the bride and groom being raised in the air in chairs.

The couple started dating in August 2018.