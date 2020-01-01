Erin Foster marries Simon Tikhman at the Nashville ceremony

Will the new Mr. and Mrs. Tikhman get up?
Tuesday afternoon Erin Foster Y Simon Tikhman He celebrated New Year's Eve by becoming a man and woman with a luxurious ceremony in Nashville, Tenn.
According to the guests who published on social networks, the celebration was held at Saddle Woods Farm and organized by HThreeEvents. Celebrity makeup artist Aliana López also gave fans a preview of the bride's wedding dress on Instagram Stories.
In August, Simon asked the question at Barely famous star, who is the daughter of the Grammy-winning producer David Foster, with an elaborate proposal in the Napa Valley Reserve in California. After saying yes to the businessman, he shared a photo of himself using his beautiful ring, which he captioned: "How the hell did I get this?"
Erin implied to fans that his big day was happening last week with a sweet selfie with his future boyfriend. "On the way to Nashville to get married," he wrote. "Only one of us is adopting the issue so far." Excited to go to the location of her wedding, Erin participated in a small Q,amp;A with her followers in the comments section before heading to the hall. When asked why he chose Nashville, he replied: "I literally have no idea, it sounded fun."
Talking to E! News in November, Erin said she was eager to ring in 2020 when she got married. "Well, I think a lot of people are excited to have plans for New Year's Eve because New Year's Eve stinks most of the time," he shared. "Then, when you have something so fun to celebrate and, besides, it's the New Year's Eve of everyone else, so they'll be in a festive mood, it makes more sense."
The Sub Urban Riot designer also revealed that she and Simon were not going to take the traditional route with their NYE nuptials, but were incorporating a tradition. "We don't want to see each other before, well, I guess it's something traditional and old school," he told E! News. "Honestly, I'm not a very traditional person, so I never follow a rule of how things are supposed to go."
Sister Sara FosterHe planned Erin's bachelorette and bachelorette party, and made sure the future girlfriend had a great time. For her bachelorette party, Erin and her squad of girlfriends headed to Aspen, Colorado, in December to spend a weekend of fun.
The dress included a large engagement ring necklace, a veil adorned with a penis and tattoos on the face of his fiance. "If you've ever called me basic, I think this is proof that you're wrong," she wrote on Instagram, posting a picture of herself in her maiden clothes.
When it came to the details of his wedding, Erin assured E! News that it would be a family affair. She joked that she urged the stepmother Katharine McPhee to act with David at the ceremony. "So Kat wrote to me the other day and said: & # 39; Is there anything I can do to help you prepare? & # 39;" Erin said. "And I said: & # 39; Yes. Vocal exercises. Prepare your voice because you will be acting & # 39;". He also recruited Valentina, Sara's 9-year-old daughter, to be her flower girl.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
