Erin Foster marries Simon Tikhman at the Nashville ceremony

Will the new Mr. and Mrs. Tikhman get up?

Tuesday afternoon Erin Foster Y Simon Tikhman He celebrated New Year's Eve by becoming a man and woman with a luxurious ceremony in Nashville, Tenn.

According to the guests who published on social networks, the celebration was held at Saddle Woods Farm and organized by HThreeEvents. Celebrity makeup artist Aliana López also gave fans a preview of the bride's wedding dress on Instagram Stories.



In August, Simon asked the question at Barely famous star, who is the daughter of the Grammy-winning producer David Foster, with an elaborate proposal in the Napa Valley Reserve in California. After saying yes to the businessman, he shared a photo of himself using his beautiful ring, which he captioned: "How the hell did I get this?"

Erin implied to fans that his big day was happening last week with a sweet selfie with his future boyfriend. "On the way to Nashville to get married," he wrote. "Only one of us is adopting the issue so far." Excited to go to the location of her wedding, Erin participated in a small Q,amp;A with her followers in the comments section before heading to the hall. When asked why he chose Nashville, he replied: "I literally have no idea, it sounded fun."