Erica Mena publicly shows her gratitude for the perfect life she has and reveals the location of her dreams for Safaree's wedding: some fans criticize her for this reason

Erica Mena shared her gratitude publicly on her social media account for the great life she has. He had the best husband, Safaree, and is also waiting for his baby.

Watch an amazing video with the couple below. You will see that in the clip, she also reveals the place of her dream wedding.

‘Wedding invitation 2019 ♥ ️🙏🏽 I became a wife. I said my vows to my soulmate on October 7, 2019. I have a beautiful girl on the way. I have my own perfect mixed family. I am very grateful and full of such gratitude. I have to have everything. Everything I always wanted to enter this new decade is here. Thanks for the ups and downs. Thank you for making sure you get rid of all the useless energy to be able to flourish. Then I can be the woman I was always meant to be. Ms. Erica Mena Samuels ♥ ️💍 🙏🏽✨ The location of my dreams for our wedding was @thelegacycastle, "Erica captioned the video.

Someone criticized her for not mentioning her son on social media and said: & # 39; The words are beautiful, I think your son should also have been mentioned in him & # 39 ;, but congratulations & # 39 ;, and another follower posted this: & # 39; I applaud you for staying with your son out of social networks. Some things are only for you and your family. Happy new year. & # 39;

Another follower posted: ‘that's your son. We know it exists. It is your job to protect it. Others have also made this choice. It is very sad these days with the trolls of social networks, thugs and opinions of all. You decide what you want to do with your child / children. That is your personal business @iamerica_mena ".

Someone else said: "I can't hate happiness! Keep growing and blooming with your new family! Leave the meanness behind you, you don't need it in your life! Don't just be happy on Instagram, be happy in real life! "

One person seized the couple and said: "I am very happy for you, you look so beautiful together, and it is crazy how you got together … blessings for both 2020."

Erica fans can't wait for her to give birth to her and Safaree's girl.

Ad

She has been flaunting her pregnancy for a long time and the future mother could not be more proud of her baby belly.



Post views:

0 0