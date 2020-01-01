End of the deadline: what happens now with the talks between the United States and North Korea? The | U.S

Kim Jong Un has made it clear that "there will never be denuclearization on the Korean peninsula,quot; if Washington adheres to "its hostile policy," as the end of the year deadline of the North Korean leader for the Trump administration expired Restart the negotiations.

Kim and the president of the United States, Donald Trump, met twice last year, in Hanoi and in the Demilitarized Zone, the area that divides the two Koreas, but they did not reach an agreement that seemed imminent after the historical Singapore talks in 2018.

The North Korean leader issued an end of the year to the Trump administration to return to the negotiating table.

The United States considered the ultimatum to be artificial and, in its New Year speech after a four-day meeting of the Workers Party in Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, Kim made it clear that there were no reasons for Korea to North was bound by a moratorium declared in the tests nuclear bombs and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

"We will constantly develop the necessary and necessary strategic weapons for state security until the United States reverses its hostile policy towards the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) and build a lasting and lasting peace mechanism," Kim said in his Address New Year after a four-day meeting of the Workers Party in Pyongyang.

"The current situation that warns of a long confrontation with the United States urgently requires that we make an accomplished fact that we also have to live under the sanctions of hostile forces in the future, and strengthen internal power from all aspects."

What we know about North Korea's nuclear arsenal

The North Korean leader also revealed plans to introduce a "new strategic weapon,quot; in the near future, state media reported.

"We will constantly alert the powerful nuclear deterrent capable of containing the nuclear threats of the United States and ensuring our long-term security."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expected the North Korean leader "to choose peace and prosperity rather than conflict and war," but analysts suggest that the lack of an agreement is the result of a conflicting approach to the conversations.

"It seems that the United States and North Korea could not agree on the fundamental focus of the negotiations, let alone the content of them," Jenny Town, a member of the Stimson Center and Managing Editor of 38 North, told Al Jazeera.

"The United States continues to fight for a work-level process to establish a detailed implementation plan before an agreement is signed. The North Koreans, with Kim actively involved in the negotiation, seem to want an agreement for some high-level objectives first." .

"Once signed, they can pass the mandate to the work level."

Who wants that

Matthew Kroenig, associate professor at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, echoed those views before adding that the sequence of what each side needs has been significant in matters that remain unsolved.

"Trump is a showman. He wanted to meet Kim directly. He believes he is a master negotiator and that only he could sit with Kim and make a breakthrough," Kroenig told Al Jazeera.

"The second disagreement is about sequencing. North Korea wants sanctions lifted in advance to continue the talks, while the United States has been very clear: the sanctions will remain until denuclearization is under way."

"That is the biggest obstacle for the United States to make North Korea give up weapons. Kim's goal is to maintain and expand and also modernize its nuclear missile program."

In response to Kim's statements on Wednesday, President Trump reiterated the relationship he says the two leaders have.

"He likes me, I like him. We get along. He represents his country, I represent my country. We have to do what we have to do," Trump said. "But he did sign a contract, he signed an agreement talking about denuclearization."

Trump and Kim's first historic Singapore summit in June 2018 came after months of growing tensions marked by nuclear and missile tests, new sanctions and threats of "total destruction,quot; and ended with a vague statement that did not produce progress tangible.

The period before the second summit in Hanoi last year promised a different world after the talks. Both leaders greeted each other with smiles, sitting together and exuding optimism.

But optimism was truncated, a working lunch was canceled and President Trump decided to "get away,quot; from the negotiating table in the Vietnamese capital, leaving North Korea without relief from sanctions and the United States without Pyongyang's commitment to denuclearization. I was looking for.

"Pyongyang believes that the nuclear missile program is key to its survival," Kroenig added. "North Korea is not interested in an agreement, they intend to negotiate whenever they lift the sanctions without intending to abandon the nuclear program."

"What is at stake for the US is to reach an agreement to denuclearize North Korea, it is an important national security policy."

Trump's belief, according to Kroenig, that he can succeed where other American presidents failed, is boosting his confidence in the negotiations and the hope of a historic agreement.

His patience with the lack of progress and the choice of words when addressing the North Korean leader have also been seen as a key to avoiding an angry response, in words or actions, from Pyongyang.

But some believe that the emotions that left North Korea on Wednesday may indicate a change of focus.

"North Korea, in effect, put an ICBM on Trump's head to get the two concessions he most desires: relief from sanctions and some kind of security guarantee," said Harry Kazianis of the Center for National Interest in Washington.

"Kim is playing a dangerous game of geopolitical chicken," Kazianis told AFP news agency. He added that Washington could respond with "more sanctions, a greater military presence in East Asia and more threats of fire and rage from Trump's Twitter account."

And as the United States enters its election year, Trump's push for a diplomatic solution could help his campaign.

For North Korea, which before the Hanoi summit warned that it faced a food shortage of around 1.4 million tonnes in 2019, the lifting of economic sanctions would have a significant impact on the country.

"Both sides have really wasted a rare opportunity. Political will is something we haven't seen in a long time," Town said.

"But the United States and North Korea created obstacles to progress in the last two years, and both sides will lose their own intransigence."