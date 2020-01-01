%MINIFYHTML912f9ff50003af1115084b4406c86bf39% %MINIFYHTML912f9ff50003af1115084b4406c86bf310%





Ellis Genge believes the future is bright for Leicester

%MINIFYHTML912f9ff50003af1115084b4406c86bf311% %MINIFYHTML912f9ff50003af1115084b4406c86bf312%

England's international pillar Ellis Genge has signed a new contract with Leicester Tigers.

Genge, who has 12 games with England, first joined Leicester on loan from his hometown club, Bristol, in the last months of the 2015/16 season and has become one of the best young head accessories Loose in world rugby.

Leicester has had problems this season, winning only one of his seven games in the Gallagher Premier League, but Genge is confident that the Tigers can change his campaign and believes the future is bright at Welford Road.

"Leicester is the club for me in the future and I am really on the moon to re-sign," Genge said.

"The only way is up. It will be positive, I wouldn't have signed if I didn't believe it."

"We are aware that they are not the Tigers of yesteryear. It is a new generation, the next generation. We need to make our own legacy."

"I can see where this club is going, I know where it will end and that is all that matters to me."

Ellis Genge talks with England head coach Eddie Jones during training in Japan for the 2019 World Cup

The head coach of the Tigers, Geordan Murphy, believes that Genge is already world class, but says the 24-year-old has not yet realized his "terrifying,quot; potential.

"He is one of the best players in his position in the world and it is amazing for us to want to stay in the Tigers and be part of what we are building in Leicester," Murphy said.

"Ellis is still a very young man and it is scary how much he can grow and improve. It is very exciting."

Ellis is still a very young man and it is scary how much he can grow and improve, it is very exciting. Leicester Tigers Manager, Geordan Murphy

"It has all the potential in the world and we are beginning to see it, due to the hard work it has done."

"He has worked hard with Boris Stankovich and Brett Deacon and you can see the improvement he has achieved thanks to that."

Leicester also announced that versatile external defenders George Worth and Sam Aspland-Robinson have agreed to new contracts with the Tigers.