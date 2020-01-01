Eddie Nketiah withdrawn from the market by the arsenal of the Leeds loan | Soccer news

Eddie Nketiah says goodbye to Leeds United fans

Eddie Nketiah will return to Arsenal after being removed from his loan period on Elland Road, Leeds chief Marcelo Bielsa confirmed.

Nketiah was replaced at the halftime of Leeds 1-1 draw at West Brom on New Year's Day and said goodbye to visiting fans at the end of the game.

The 20-year-old scored four goals in his first six games for Leeds in all competitions, but often had to settle for a place in the bank, starting in just two of his 19 appearances for United.

Now he will return to the Emirates, where the new Gunners chief Mikel Arteta will look at him as he tries to find the formula to help them get on the Premier League table.

