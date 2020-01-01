Doing Fine earns compensation for Sandown's misfortune | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML512f4d6e5906de653aed3610d19dc5529% %MINIFYHTML512f4d6e5906de653aed3610d19dc55210%





Doing Fine ridden by Phillip Donovan jumps the last

Doing Fine earned compensation for the victory he was denied in Sandown last time, by demonstrating that resistance is his forte at Markel Insurance Handicap Chase in Cheltenham.

The 12-year-old boy, trained by Neil Mulholland, had spent the first time at London National last month, but the race was declared void because the final seven runners paid no attention to the yellow stop flag that was waving due To an injured horse.

Although he became the third right, the 11-2 shot saw that his resistance reserves were activated to defeat the winner of the Cogry course by four and a half longs.

Mulholland said: "I have heard the word justice about 10 times in the last two minutes, it is a very popular word.

"It's excellent for the horse and the Neil Mulholland Racing Club, and particularly good for Philip Donovan, who is attached to the yard as a 7-pound claimant.

"He's a good boy and he deserved it. He took it again today, which is great. This horse is 12 years old, and he gets a good melody."

"It's a horse that is in good shape: it's in the right mood and it's jumping well and seems to be in a good place."

"I think it will be better on better ground. He finished fourth at Scottish National before, and if he could get into that, there is a chance he can come back for that."

The imperial Alcazar won again when he was awarded the Obstacle of the Novices of Ballymore, after a long investigation by the commissioners.

Initially he finished second under Paddy Brennan behind Protektorat, the six-year-old boy trained by Fergal O & # 39; Brien placed first, as the commissioners ruled that interference shortly after the last obstacle had cost his opportunity 3-1 to get home to the front.

O & # 39; Brien said: "I was delighted with the way the horse ran, and I'm not going to focus on the investigation of the butlers. I love the way the last one jumped. He lowered his head, had to give the Turn him and go and fight, but that's how it is.

"We could try to get a Pertemps qualifier along the way, and achieve it. However, we have a long way to go, and we will enjoy it today."

John Hales, co-owner of the runner-up trained by Dan Skelton, indicated a plan to appeal against the outcome, describing the decision as the strangest he has ever seen.

Hales said: "Paddy never had to stop riding (in the Imperial Alcazar). He never slowed down. He was never disabled in any way as a result of what happened.

"It would have been fair, but it was not and galloped from the last obstacle to the finish line. If that crossing had not happened, the result would have been the same. We will probably appeal (against) that.

"That's the weirdest I've experienced since I've been in races."