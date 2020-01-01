Home Entertainment DJ Paul: "I'll keep rapping about drugs!"

DJ Paul: "I'll keep rapping about drugs!"

Three 6 Mafia DJ Paul says he will continue rapping on drugs on the next tour of the legendary group after the death of Juice Wrld, who died of an apparent opioid overdose at a Chicago airport.

DJ Paul does not go back to the controversial raps characteristic of the group:

"People are going to do what they want to do anyway. It's good [Juicy J tweeted that] and that's what he felt he had to do," DJ Paul told TMZ. "I also do it a bit. I've been doing it for years and years. There are old interviews of mine appearing and talking about [the dangers of drug use]."

