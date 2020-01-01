DJ Paul: "I'll keep rapping about drugs!"

Three 6 Mafia DJ Paul says he will continue rapping on drugs on the next tour of the legendary group after the death of Juice Wrld, who died of an apparent opioid overdose at a Chicago airport.

DJ Paul does not go back to the controversial raps characteristic of the group:

"People are going to do what they want to do anyway. It's good [Juicy J tweeted that] and that's what he felt he had to do," DJ Paul told TMZ. "I also do it a bit. I've been doing it for years and years. There are old interviews of mine appearing and talking about [the dangers of drug use]."

He continued: "It's about moderation in whatever you do. If you can avoid drugs, that's the best thing in the world. People don't do what you hear in the song," said DJ Paul. "I see my favorite actor Robert De Niro killing people in movies all the time. I'm not going to do it because he's doing it. It's all entertainment … I can only talk about what I know and what I have been and things I did. What am I supposed to talk about now? Science books. I can only talk about street things because that's all I know. That's where I come from. "

His words arrive days after the group member Juicy J tweeted, apologizing for encouraging anyone to use drugs through his music.