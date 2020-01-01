Diddy talks about depression and shares an encouraging message for fans in 2020

Diddy talked about depression more than once and will do it again in New Year. He shared a video in which he is sending an encouraging message to his fans. You can also see the clip below.

People show much appreciation and support in the comments.

Someone said: depresión Depression is a horrible thing, I swear. I don't like to see people go through that, "and another follower posted this:" It's fine, but he's having a party tonight, although I'm not invited. "

Another commenter said: "I needed to hear this thanks trying to get out of this depression," and another fan said: "In 2020 let's stop communicating with people with whom he has no business."

A fan wrote: "There is no money in this world that can replace love and happiness,quot;, and someone else said: "I tell myself that every day,quot; God will not put anything on you, you cannot bear it "".

One follower stressed that "depression is not easy, may God bless him and anyone else who is going through it."

Apart from this, just the other day, Diddy showed some love to his son Justin Combs and wished him a happy birthday on social media to mark the event online as well.

"Everyone helps me to wish my son @princejdc a HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!!!!!!!!!!!!" Diddy captioned his post.

Fans flooded the comments section with good wishes.



