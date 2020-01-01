Diddy reveals his battle with the & # 39; dark depression & # 39; after a supposed gay confession

Wenn

The star of & # 39; Last Train to Paris & # 39; It says that & # 39; went through a state of dark depression & # 39; in a video message he recorded to commemorate the end of 2019 and celebrate the new year.

Up News Info –

P Diddy He talked about his emotional struggle in 2019 immediately after his alleged gay confession that went viral. "2019 was a crazy year," he said. "It was a great year for some of us and for some of us who really was a very, very tough man. It was a difficult year."

"The energy was real, very heavy out there. I even got affected. 2019 was the year I honestly felt I wanted to quit," he continued. "For a whole year I went through a state of dark depression. I tell you this because I had many people to help me."

"There are so many people dealing with depression," added the 50-year-old music mogul. "Nobody is immune to him. No matter how much money or success he has. Depression is at an all time high. I even experienced it this year."

Diddy supposedly came out of the closet with a song called "Hope" from the sexually fluid artist Orange blood. He talked about his deepest fear and hoped to overcome it someday, "Sometimes I wonder, like / You know, what will it take me to not be afraid."

"Being loved that way, like, do I really want to be loved? / But I know how I really want to be loved / But I am, but I'm afraid of really, really feeling that / You know, it's like you want something / But you don't know if you can handle it, "he continued. "Maybe one day I will overcome my fears and receive."

Before the song came out, 50 cents He had already hinted at Diddy's sexuality. It originated in a 2017 video in which a drunk Diddy appeared calling another man "dad." Fabulous who was in the video seemed stunned and then confused about what kind of party Diddy wanted to have with him.

In another old video, Diddy did Kevin Hart he laughed when he struggled to retrieve his words after accidentally admitting that he had slept with Usher.

Meanwhile, in 2019, rapper Xzibit He remembered the only time Diddy took him to a gay club. I was so surprised when he discovered what kind of club it was that he immediately left. "We left the club directly. I didn't say peace to anyone. It was suspicious," he said.