Demonstrators leave the US embassy complex in Baghdad | Iraq News

%MINIFYHTML5284c2b569b6e03bb4b425c54be3422f9% %MINIFYHTML5284c2b569b6e03bb4b425c54be3422f10%

Protesters withdrew from the perimeter of the US embassy in Baghdad after Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular mobilization forces) the paramilitary force ordered them to leave, one day after their dramatic demonstration.

The Iraqi army confirmed Wednesday that the protesters were gone.

On Tuesday, thousands of Iraqi supporters of the Iranian group mainly surrounded and destroyed the embassy complex, outraged by US air strikes in Iraq and Syria that killed 25 Hashd fighters over the weekend.

%MINIFYHTML5284c2b569b6e03bb4b425c54be3422f11% %MINIFYHTML5284c2b569b6e03bb4b425c54be3422f12%

Enraged crowds marched unimpeded through the control points of the Green Zone, usually high security, to the embassy doors, where they crossed a reception area, singing "Death to America,quot; ​​and spraying graffiti pro -They will go on the walls.

Plus:

Iraq's provisional prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, called on protesters to leave the embassy, ​​but most spent the night in dozens of stores installed outside the perimeter wall.

On Wednesday morning, crowds of men brandished the colors of the Hashd, set American flags on fire and threw stones at the compound.

Security personnel inside responded with tear gas, injuring at least 20 people, said Hashd.

In the afternoon, the group asked their supporters to leave the embassy and meet outside the Green Zone for "respect,quot; to the state.

"You delivered your message," he said in a statement.

The AFP photographer saw the protesters dismantle their stores and leave the Green Zone.

Kataib Hezbollah, the group associated with the Hashd that was targeted by the American raids, initially said it would stay at the embassy.

But the group's spokesman, Mohammad Mohyeddin, backed down later and said they were complying with the Hashd's order.

"We achieved a great victory: we arrived at the US embassy, ​​which nobody had done before," he told AFP.

"Now, the ball is in parliament's court," Moyheddin added, referring to lawmakers' efforts to revoke legal coverage for the deployment of 5,200 US troops in Iraq.

When reporting from Baghdad, Simona Foltyn of Al Jazeera said: "The crowds have now completely withdrawn from the US embassy.

"Initially, the most challenging groups were reluctant to leave, burning tires and waving flags, before they also left the Green Zone and across the Tigris."

According to Foltyn, Iraqi anti-terrorist forces formed by the United States have taken over security around the embassy.

"As the crowds heard the PMF's calls to withdraw, the forces surrounded the embassy," he said.

New sitting

After the protesters left, many marched through the bridges that connect the Green Zone with the other side of Baghdad. Hundreds of protesters raised tents for the night, according to witnesses.

"We left the US embassy because we received orders to leave the premises," said Mohamed, 24.

"But we have established a camp on the banks of the Tigris in front of the US embassy and the Green Zone so that we can continue to sit for at least three days of mourning."

Another protester, who also left the Green Zone and joined the crowds on the opposite side of the river, said he will continue to protest until further notice.

"We will continue an open protest here until we receive orders from our leaders to do the opposite," said Al Jazeera Ammar, 33, who described himself as a member of the PMF.

"The Hashd is a legitimate part of the Iraqi state and we have to show the United States that we will not back down," he said.

& # 39; You can't do anything & # 39;

The attack on Tuesday's embassy was the last episode of spiral tensions between the United States and Iran since Washington abandoned a historic nuclear deal with Tehran in 2018.

Many of these tensions have developed in Iraq, which has close ties with both governments.

US forces have faced a series of rocket attacks in recent months, blaming the factions of the PMF pro Iran.

Last week, one of those attacks killed an American contractor, which caused retaliation for US airstrikes that killed 25 Kataib Hezbollah fighters.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, and other US officials have blamed Iran for the attacks on US forces and the embassy.

"They will pay a VERY BIG PRICE! This is not a warning, it is a threat," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Iran’s supreme leader condemned US attacks in Iraq on Wednesday and warned that Tehran was ready to fight back.

"First of all, nothing can be done! This has nothing to do with Iran," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech on state television.

"If he Islamic Republic He decides to oppose or fight against a country, he will do so explicitly, "he said.

The Tehran Foreign Ministry said it had summoned an official from the Swiss embassy, ​​which represents the interests of the United States in Iran, for the US "war of war,quot; in Iraq.

& # 39; Our hands are tied & # 39;

By Wednesday, Iraqi forces had once again imposed normal security measures around the perimeter of the Green Zone, generally inaccessible without a badge.

US officials were alarmed because protesters crossed the checkpoints so easily on Tuesday.

An Iraqi special forces fighter assigned to protect the Green Zone told AFP that their units had no orders to intervene.

"If I had received orders to act, I could have fired and stopped the embassy assault," he said.

"But after what happened, our hands are tied. We cannot prevent the situation from deteriorating."

US officials have pressured Iraqi authorities to step up security and sent a quick-response marine team overnight to help protect the complex.

United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said about 750 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division were prepared to deploy in the region in the coming days.

No US personnel were injured in the attack and US officials said they had no plans to evacuate.

Ambassador Matthew Tueller was said to be returning to Baghdad on vacation, but he had not yet arrived on Wednesday afternoon.

The attack highlighted new tensions in the US-Iraqi relationship.

He led the 2003 invasion against then leader Saddam Hussein and has since worked closely with Iraqi officials, but his influence has diminished compared to the growing influence of Tehran.

Tuesday's dramatic scenes at the embassy evoked memories of the 1979 hostage crisis at the U.S. embassy in Tehran and the deadly 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in the second city of Libya, Benghazi.

Abdallah al-Salam contributed to this report from Baghdad