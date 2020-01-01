David Tennant confused by the title of the most hardworking actor

Wenn

The actor of & # 39; Deadwater Fell & # 39; He feels bewildered after being named the most hard-working actor in the UK, suggesting that an actor from & # 39; EastEnders & # 39; deserves the title more than him.

David Tennant He was "baffled" after being named the most hard-working actor in the United Kingdom.

The 48-year-old actor beat stars including Judi Dench Y Olivia Colman to top the list compiled by the BritBox streaming service. But reflecting on his last award, David admitted that he was somewhat confused about how he managed to win the honor.

"What was the criterion? I am a little baffled. Surely someone who is in EastEnders Do you work harder than me? "he reflected." But I am very happy to be working at all times. I always feel that it is a privilege to be able to make a living as an actor, since it always seems that at any moment that could stop. You are as good as the last thing you achieved. Therefore, although I don't really know what (the title) means, I will honestly congratulate myself. "

David can be seen in the television thriller "Deadwater fell", which tells the story of a heinous crime that destroys the life of a Scottish family.