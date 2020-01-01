Dame Dash Lawyer Sexual assault accuser speaks !!

Christopher Brown, the lawyer for Monique Bunn, a former employee of Dame Dash, who recently accused him of sexual assault, has ruled.

Bunn is suing Dash for $ 50 million, claiming he tried to attack her while she slept in her daughter's room after she did a photography job.

Dame says that Brown is trying to treat Harvey Weinstein:

"This office advises Monique Bunn on the recent presentation in the United States District Court in New York against Damon Dash, Raquel Horn and Mr. Dash's business entities alleging conversion, sexual assault and other claims," ​​Brown said. in a statement obtained. by The Blast.

"Mr. Dash has recently commented on multiple social media posts that my office and I are being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (" FBI ") for documents related to Dash. Family, friends, clients and others have told me contacted. Mr. Dash's accusations. "

He continued: "Let me be clear, the FBI does not investigate me or my office. Mr. Dash's comments are false and designed to deviate from his own legal problems. If Mr. Dash had completed his task, he would know that I represent a victim in the federal indictment of R. Kelly.If any branch of the federal government or the FBI wants to contact me, they already have my number.My communications with the federal government are ongoing due to the issue of R. Kelly and they know where meet me. I wouldn't know about my own FBI investigation of Mr. Dash's social media random posts. "

Brown is the same lawyer who appeared in the headlines a few weeks ago after a video of the media magnate who roasted him during a deposition was leaked.

Dame argues that all this is a configuration.