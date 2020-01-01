Dame Dash Lawyer Sexual assault accuser speaks !!

Christopher Brown, the lawyer for Monique Bunn, a former employee of Dame Dash, who recently accused him of sexual assault, has ruled.

Bunn is suing Dash for $ 50 million, claiming he tried to attack her while she slept in her daughter's room after she did a photography job.

Dame says that Brown is trying to treat Harvey Weinstein:

"This office advises Monique Bunn on the recent presentation in the United States District Court in New York against Damon Dash, Raquel Horn and Mr. Dash's business entities alleging conversion, sexual assault and other claims," ​​Brown said. in a statement obtained. by The Blast.

