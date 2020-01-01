Corey Perry of Dallas Stars did the & # 39; walk of shame & # 39 ;, and Twitter had a picnic with that

The Winter Classic is a main event on the NHL calendar and this year's version was no different.

But for the Dallas Stars forward, Corey Perry, he finished in just two minutes and 44 seconds when he was expelled for hitting the head of Dan Ellis of the Nashville Predators. Ellis (concussion) did not return to the game.

Normally, when a player is expelled, they go directly to the tunnel and to their locker room. Well, with the track in the center of the Cotton Bowl, the walk to the Stars locker room on Wednesday was a little longer than usual.

Then, of course, Twitter did what Twitter does and had fun with Perry's shame ride.

I love the path of shame for Corey Perry. Every arena needs that. – Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 1, 2020