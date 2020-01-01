Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella fined $ 20,000 for ranting full of expletives

NHL fined head coach of Columbus Blue Jackets John Tortorella $ 20,000 Wednesday for his ranting speech that exploded how officials handled the clock in overtime from the defeat of his team to the Chicago Blackhawks on December 29.

In addition, Tortorella, known as one of the league's fiercest personalities, has received a $ 25,000 conditional fine that will be charged if it exhibits "similar inappropriate behavior,quot; from now until December 29, 2020.

The 2010s: Crosby named NHL athlete of the decade | NHL All-Decade team

Tortorella's comments stemmed from an incident during Sunday's game in which time ran out after the Blackhawks were imposed a penalty in overtime and were not added again. Later, Zach Werenski of Columbus scored what appeared to be the winner of the game, except that time had expired a little before the disc crossed the goal line, which led Tortorella to say that the referees "don't make their Damn job,quot;.

"The whistle blows at 19.2 on the clock. For some reason, the clock runs out a second and a tenth to 18.1. Whatever the reason, I don't have a damn idea," Tortorella said during the post-game press conference. "Then, instead of resetting the clock, we ask you to tell our captain: & # 39; We're not going to do it & # 39; (The NHL office in) Toronto doesn't intervene, the referees don't do their damn job and now we lose the game and lose our goalkeeper. "

The Blue Jackets goalkeeper, Joonas Korpisalo, suffered a knee injury during that shooting and will remain out for several weeks, something Tortorella said would not have happened if that Werenski goal remained.

"So, the chain of events, if it was done well, (is) we don't lose our goalie (and) we won the hockey game," he added. "So, all this damn technology, right? Technology and doing things right … stubbornness tonight by officials, and by the league, and Toronto, however, is supposed to be a damn job , it annoys us. It's ridiculous. "

According to Aaron Portzline of AthleticTortorella apologized for his diatribe the next day and said he showed a lack of discipline for expressing his complaints with arbitration in public rather than addressing him privately with the league.

Before the fine of Tortorella, the director of hockey operations of the NHL, Colin Campbell supposedly called Tortorella's comments "unprofessional and unacceptable."