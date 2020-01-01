College football schedule: What bowl games are there today? Time, channels, scores for New Year's Day

The last big list of college football games takes place on New Year's Day, with four bowls, including two on New Year's Day 6, between classified opponents.

New Year's clashes between No. 9 Alabama and No. 17 Michigan (Citrus Bowl) and No. 9 Auburn and No. 16 Minnesota (Outback Bowl) begin the day at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Rose Bowl between No. 7 Oregon and No. 11 Wisconsin and the Sugar Bowl between No. 5 Georgia and No. 8 Oregon.

Those games will end the clashes of New Year's Day 6, as well as the bowls with classified teams (except, No. 23 Cincinnati), before the last game of the season: the College Playoff Playoff championship between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson on January 13.

Here is a guide to everything you need to know to see the college football calendar on Wednesday, including TV channels and the opening hours of the New Year games.

BALL PREVIEWS

Citrus fruits | Outback | Rose | Sugar

New Year's Schedule: What games are there today?

Here is the full schedule for Wednesday’s college football games, as well as the final scores and how to watch each game live.

You can keep up with live scores and statistics with the SN live score.

Wednesday, January 1

bowl Time (ET) television channel Citrus: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 17 Michigan 1 pm. A B C Outback: No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 16 Minnesota 1 pm. ESPN Party: No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 11 Wisconsin 5 pm. ESPN Sugar: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 8 Baylor 8:45 p.m. ESPN

How to watch college football games live

The entire list of Saturday's game teams will be televised live on national television, and the games will appear on ESPN and ABC.

Similar to the PPC semifinals, ESPN is offering a version of its "Megacast,quot; for Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl broadcasts through its family of networks. Command Center (ESPN2), Skycast (ESPN application) and All-22 (ESPN application) will also be available for both games.

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will summon the Rose Bowl with Maria Taylor and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the barrier. Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge are at the Sugar Bowl stand with reporter Holly Rowe on the sidelines.

