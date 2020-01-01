Coco Austin stuns in new photos with a skin-colored swimsuit while on vacation with Ice-T and her daughter, Chanel Nicole

Coco Austin showed that she is not afraid of reaching extremes when it comes to organizing a party, since the 40-year-old diva decided to dye her hair a bright pink to celebrate her daughter's fourth birthday party.

Coco shared the process of her color transformation with her many followers, as she shared a new video on her Instagram page.

In the video, Coco and her sister, Kristy Austin, stated that they wanted to experiment with a temporary color change in a pinkish tone as they were organizing a Barbie-themed party for Chanel.

Coco also explained that he was considering the big step with his hair for about a year, but until now, he never had the courage to do so. Ice-T's wife also said she thought the blond fit her personality, but apparently pink too.

According to Coco, he used the Viral brand for its transformation, and mixed the pastel pink color as a base with a certain amount of extreme pink.

The celebrity finished the process while using the pink-pink color for her conditioner.

Towards the end of the video, the result of death was also shown when Coco posed for the camera with her hair in a bright pink color.

The media personality said with laughter that she was finally ready for her daughter's birthday, and she was definitely prepared since her outfit consisted of a pink Barbie shirt, as well as a pink hoodie and sneakers.

The new color was instantly approved by numerous Coco fans, and many fans congratulated her on the good choice.

A fan said: “Coco curls your hair. I love it when it's not too curly, just a few waves would look good with that pink hair. I swear this should have been done before. 😍 "

Another sponsor shared: "Absolutely loving the pink-haired coconut, it's amazing to do and try new things that life can condemn, precious and short, girlfriend and happy new year to everyone from New Zealand ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️"

This follower said: “@coco, are you stuck with Barbie Pink until you go out alone? I love that you weren't sure if you still have it by choice. "

Ad

Coco knows how to splash when he wants.



Post views:

0 0