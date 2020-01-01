Cleveland Browns split from GM John Dorsey | NFL news





John Dorsey leaves the Browns after just over two years in charge

The Cleveland Browns separated on Tuesday with general manager John Dorsey after not reaching an agreement on a restructuring of the main office.

The decision to leave Dorsey after two years comes two days after the Browns fired first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Dorsey, 59, had a meeting with co-owner Jimmy Haslam earlier on Tuesday.

Multiple media outlets reported that Haslam was considering structural changes and wanted Dorsey to be in the background in the organization for the new head of football operations.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is looking for a new general manager and a new coach

"We have great appreciation for John and everything he has done with the Cleveland Browns," owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said in a joint statement.

"It has helped to create a foundation on which we need to continue developing and building. While John helped greatly improve the talent of our team and we are excited about the main players on our list, we fully recognize that our team did not reach its potential on or off the field and additional changes in leadership give us the best chance of success in the future.

"As the role of the general manager continues to evolve in this league, we felt that there were areas that should be reassessed. During the last 48 hours, we have discussed with John about his role, but we could not reach an agreement on a position that would allow him stay in the organization. "

The Haslams emphasized that the relationship between the head coach and the general manager is vital.

"As we broadcast on Sunday and our players reiterated yesterday, our priority is to bring a strong leader with our head coach," said Haslams.

"Our process to improve leadership will allow flexibility to ensure that we create the best partnership between our future head coach and general manager.

"We know that the path of our mandate as administrators of this franchise has been a test of patience, since we all want the success that our fans deserve and we are committed and work tirelessly.

"We appreciate, understand and empathize completely with our fans as we work towards our ultimate goal of building a soccer team at the championship level."

Dorsey did not dispute the importance of the relationship between the general manager and the coach in a statement issued by the team.

"When I took this job, the history of this historic franchise and the passion of our fans was an integral part of my decision," he said.

"It's that same understanding and desire to see these fans enjoy the success they deserve so much that it helped me conclude, along with Jimmy and Dee, that it was better to separate as they embarked on the search for a new head coach."

"I know how critical the relationship between a general manager and a head coach is and I also know how critical it is for the Browns to have a strong leader in their next coach. I really appreciate the men and women I have worked with since then. being in Cleveland and my family has the same love and appreciation for this community and are grateful for the opportunity to be part of this trip. "

Dorsey arrived in Cleveland in December 2017 when the team was in the middle of a 0-16 season.

John Dorsey selected Baker Mayfield with the first general selection in the 2018 NFL draft

He took advantage of a series of assets accumulated by former general manager Sashi Brown and acquired open receiver Jarvis Landry and deep Damarious Randall before selecting the winner of the Heisman Trophy, Baker Mayfield, with the best general selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Nick Chubb, who was selected with the 35th pick in that draft, finished second behind Tennessee Titans runner Derrick Henry for the title in 2019.

Dorsey would also acquire open receiver Odell Beckham Jr., runner Kareem Hunt and defensive end Olivier Vernon, but high-profile movements resulted in a 6-10 season.

The Browns culminated the disappointing campaign on Sunday with a 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, who finished with a 2-14 record.