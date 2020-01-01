Chris Paul was energized when Oklahoma City Thunder joined late to beat Dallas Mavericks | NBA News

Chris Paul said he was energized by the "winning time,quot; of the fourth quarter when the Oklahoma City Thunder recovered to beat the Dallas Mavericks.

Paul hit the lead basket with 40.9 seconds remaining and Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder scored 20 points each while the Thunder overcame a seven-point deficit in the last three minutes to defeat the Mavericks 106-101.

Paul scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Thunder, who won seven of his last eight games to move to seventh place in the Western Conference. During that period, they have also had comebacks of 26, 24 and 18 points to win.















Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder in week 11 of the NBA



"The really good teams in our league, the last four or five minutes, really lock themselves up and squeeze," Paul said. "That's what we did. We have to figure out how to put the whole game together, but I'm happy with what we've been doing."

"I lost that mid-range (shot) throughout the game, but the guys have confidence in me. That's why it has been so much fun this season. Your adrenaline soars in the last quarter. There's nothing like gaining time. Team effort." Rooster, first lap game, was lost early. I got lost early. But we kept the course. "

















Luka Doncic's 35 points proved futile when the Oklahoma City Thunder recovered late to beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-101



Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 35 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, but he and Maxi Kleber lost a potential three-point attempt in the last seconds.

"I would say we have two very good looks," Doncic said. "We believe that in any game, but the ball just did not enter, so I hope the next time I enter."

Dallas played without regular headlines Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr., who missed the game due to injuries.

"We are not going to be a team of excuses," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. "We are not going to go there. We just have to run a little better at both ends. It was a game of one possession until the last part of the game, so one more mark and one more fail in one direction or the other and different things But that's the NBA now. There's a very small margin for error and you have to be really good at both ends. "

Dallas led 99-92 after a triple by Doncic with 2:56 remaining, but Oklahoma City took a 102-101 lead when Paul hit a 17-foot jumper.

Gallinari, who missed the previous four Thunder games due to a pain in his left ankle, took the ball away from Doncic at the other end, which led to two free throws by Schroder with 19.9 seconds left.

"I was just trying to defend myself from the exploration report," Gallinari said. "He likes to go to the left instead of the right, so he knew he was going back to his left hand. It was a good play."

After Kleber and Doncic failed their three-point attempts, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sealed the victory with two free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

"We just want to win and we begin to discover what we have to do, specifically, at both ends of the floor to get the victory, and we are doing it," Gilgeous-Alexander said.

