Published: 4:59pm, 1 Jan, 2020
Updated: 5:40pm, 1 Jan, 2020
%%
Recent Articles
China shuts seafood market linked to viral pneumonia outbreak
Published: 4:59pm, 1 Jan, 2020 Updated: 5:40pm, 1 Jan, 2020
Clinic in Spring warns of suspected meningitis exposure -TV
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A clinic in Spring is warning its patients of a suspected bacterial meningitis exposure.According to a Facebook post by Express Family Clinic, a pediatric patient visited its office at 610 Rayford Rd. with a suspected case of the poten…
Could relatives of measles virus jump from animals to us?
Image copyrightSPLImage caption Artwork: Measles is one member of an extended family of viruses We've seen recent spikes in measles infections. Some European countries, including the UK, lost their measles-free status and many developing countries, especi…
Doctor reveales how to how to cure a hangover with remedies for the morning after
For many, celebrating a new year and a new decade involves enjoying a few alcoholic beverages. The next day, heads throb, stomachs rumble and everything feels fuzzy. Watch the video above Its definitely a hangover and the desperate search for a cure begins…
Glamorgan man saves life of his son, 8, by donating his kidney to a stranger who gave his to boy
Healthcare ajit - 0
A father has saved the life of his eight-year-old son after donating a kidney to a stranger so the youngster could receive one from them in return. Harry Weir was diagnosed with a chronic kidney disease aged two and has been seriously ill most of his life, w…