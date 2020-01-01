Chicago Bears remain committed to Mitch Trubisky as a QB holder | NFL news





Mitchell Trubisky will enter next season as QB head of the Bears

The Chicago Bears remain committed to Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback despite their difficulties this season, general manager Ryan Pace said Tuesday.

Pace failed to say that the Bears will exercise their fifth-year option over him and did not rule out bringing an experienced veteran who could push for the initial job. But he made it clear that the Bears expect Trubisky to open next season as their No. 1 quarterback.

"Mitch is our opener," Pace said. "We believe in Mitch and we believe in the progress he will continue to make."

"Mitch is our opener. We believe in Mitch and we believe in the progress he will continue to make." GM Bears Ryan Pace

Although the Bears are still with Trubisky, they are shaking their coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich and three other assistants were fired, the team announced Tuesday. Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, tight-end coach Kevin Gilbride and special equipment assistant coach Brock Olivo were also fired.

The Bears ranked 29th on offense, 27 in trouble, 25 in passes, 27 in touchdowns and 29 in scoring.

They hoped that Trubisky took another big step in his third year in the NFL and the second in Nagy's system. But instead of emerging as a first level quarterback, the general selection n. ° 2 in the 2017 draft stepped back.

Chicago was 8-8 after winning the NFC North with 12-4 and missed the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years, it is certainly not what the Bears imagined.

Ryan Pace selected Mitch Turbisky (center) ahead of Patrick Mahomes (left) and Deshaun Watson (right) in the 2017 NFL draft

Pace bet his reputation on Trubisky when he changed a place and selected him ahead of Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City and Deshaun Watson of Houston. While Mahomes and Watson have emerged as stars, Trubisky has mixed flashes of promise with bad decisions and pitches for Chicago.

His yards (3,138), completion rate (63.2 percent), touchdowns (17) and ranking (83) fell from a year ago. He is 23-18 as a starter, and Pace said he may need surgery for a left shoulder injury that he did not show he suffered against Minnesota in September.

"With a young quarterback, in many cases, it will never be a straight line, it will never be linear," Pace said.

"There will be ups and downs. And you see moments this year, you see games, you see it responding to adverse situations within a game, those are signs of positive improvement. We just have to soften those inconsistencies."

Even so, he said bringing an experienced backup to boost Trubisky is a possibility. Veteran Chase Daniel and third stringer Tyler Bray have expired contracts. As for exercising Trubisky's fifth year option, Pace said the Bears are not at that time at the moment with the season that ended just two days ago.

Pace also confirmed that linebacker Roquan Smith (pectoral muscle) and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (hip) underwent surgery and expect to be ready for training camp. He also said that wide receiver Anthony Miller will need an operation on his left shoulder for the second time in so many years.