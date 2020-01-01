Celebrity stylist Jennifer Yepez shares her favorite looks with clients such as Emily Ratajkowski, Jessica Alba, Gigi and Bella Hadid and more

%MINIFYHTML1d77d3a9563859664dd4f388166d024b9% %MINIFYHTML1d77d3a9563859664dd4f388166d024b10%

Celebrity stylist Jennifer Yepez shared her favorite looks from some of her most popular clients on her official Instagram account, where she has more than 100,000 followers. In a video with celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Laura Harrier, Salma Hayek, Kaia and Cindy Gerber, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Sofía Vergara, Adriana Lima, Sabrina Carpenter, Izabel Goulart and Adria Arjona. Jennifer seems to be a celebrity and understands the nature of beauty. He has many famous clients and his video with his favorite looks is getting a lot of attention.

On the cover of the video is Emily Rajkowski, who wore a revealing outfit at the MET Gala 2019. Emily's dress caused a sensation, as many people felt she was almost naked. Emily wore a beautiful headdress that featured crystal side pieces that extended to her dress. Her long dark brown hair was cut in the middle and topped the list of Jennifer's favorite looks of 2019.

Several photos of the sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid appeared on the list and it was not difficult to see why. From long, loose and fluid waves to tall and combed pigtails, Bella and Gigi modeled several different hairstyles. A photo of Bella with her hair in a knot combined with long and side bangs went viral on social media when Bella's fans saw it.

%MINIFYHTML1d77d3a9563859664dd4f388166d024b11% %MINIFYHTML1d77d3a9563859664dd4f388166d024b12%

Several styles with Jessica Alba are also listed. Bows are all the rage right now, and after Jennifer Aniston wore a great Jennifer Behr tie for InStyle magazine, more people are turning to the trend. Large bows are shown in hairstyles, dresses, blouses, virtually everywhere. It seems that there is no reverence for big or small for current trends.

Jessica Alba is seen in the video slide show with her hair pulled away from her face and flowing back in soft, romantic waves with a big black bow over her head.

What do you think of Jennifer Yepez's choices for her favorite looks for 2019? Are you eager to see what Jennifer has in store for her famous clients in 2020?

Ad

What celebrity style created by Jennifer Yepez is your favorite?



Post views:

0 0