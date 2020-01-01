Celebrity makeup artist Erin Parsons shows that brightness will be a great trend in 2020

%MINIFYHTML98b2347ce836c84e03bf5c0bf98742bc9% %MINIFYHTML98b2347ce836c84e03bf5c0bf98742bc10%

Sometimes we see celebrities and marvel at their incredible appearance, but we forget that there is an expert makeup artist behind the style. Erin Parsons is a celebrity makeup artist whose client list includes Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Adriana Lima. Those who follow Erin, who often does makeup models and celebrities for magazine covers like Vogue, will see his genius and art. Erin Parsons has more than 177,000 followers on Instagram and not only shares photos and videos of his famous clients, but also gives an idea of ​​his inspiration behind the looks. For the holiday season, everything has been about brightness.

Although Erin has many famous clients, sometimes the best vision of the looks she is creating for Kendall, Adriana or Gigi are the looks she creates in herself.

Erin shared a photo of Lily Aldridge where she wore a bright silver eyeshadow combined with a deep wine-colored lip and the image was stunning. Erin covered Lily's eyes with a shiny silver eyeliner for a unique look that was perfect for the holidays.

Erin left the following title: Christmas, but make it elegant.

You can see the photo of Lily Aldridge with silver makeup and Erin Parsons eyes below.

Erin shared a video of herself using her New Year's Eve eye makeup following the look she created for Lily Aldridge. It was that video that gave a greater understanding of the art that Erin puts behind her makeup appearance. In the video, Erin chose very bright red and metallic shades for her lips and silver and gold for her eyes. If you look through Erin's official Instagram account, you'll see more creations in which she has used that glitter feature.

You can watch the video of Erin covered in glitter for the New Year below.

In addition to the shine, Erin also used amazing white eyelashes on Gigi Hadid that others recreated themselves. You can see a photo slideshow that details Erin's influence on the fashion and beauty industry below.

What do you think of Erin Parsons makeup? Are you a fan of your work?

