Captain America's Mollie Fitzgerald arrested by police and charged with second-degree murder

Mollie Fitzgerald of Captain AmericaShe was found in hot water last weekend after she was arrested by police in Kansas and charged with second-degree murder. The star is currently in a jail cell with a $ 500,000 bonus, The Hollywood Reporter revealed.

Reportedly, the police state that the actress, who had a very minor role in Captain America: The first avenger, He allegedly stabbed his mother inside a house in Kansas City. Area police arrested the 38-year-old actress in Olathe, Kansas, and slapped her with second-degree murder charges.

At the moment, it is not entirely clear if she has hired a lawyer or not, and no one has spoken on her behalf yet. Mollie allegedly stabbed his 68-year-old mother, Patricia Fitzgerald, who, according to authorities, was discovered dead on December 20.

According to the Internet movie database, Mollie Fitzgerald is a film producer and director and has repeatedly found work as an actress, including many low-budget movies such as The creeps in addition to The legal truth

She portrayed Stark Girl in Captain America and also worked alongside Mr. Joe Johnson, the director. The film earned approximately $ 176.6 million in the United States, and in 2011, Mollie told a comic book store that playing a role in the film was one of the best moments of his life so far.

According to The Star, Gary Hunziker, his brother, revealed that his sister intended to return to the Kansas City area after several decades in Houston, Texas. Gary, Mollie and Patricia lived on a farm in northeastern Missouri for years.

Patricia Fitzgerald, whom Mollie allegedly stabbed to death, studied at the University of Missouri for physical therapy until she packed and moved to the Kansas City metropolitan area. After several years, Patricia went to Texas. Her husband had a law firm there.

Regarding the details, Hunziker told the store that he didn't know much about what happened to his sister, but all that matters is that she has left.



