Tourists should boycott Cyprus after a court found a British woman guilty of lying for being raped as a group by a group of young Israelis, the woman's mother said Thursday.

Speaking to BBC radio, the woman’s mother said she supported calls to British tourists on social media to avoid the island.

"My personal opinion is that it is a good thing," he said.

"The place is not safe, it is not absolutely safe. And if you go and report something that has happened to you, you laugh, as far as I can tell, or, in the worst case, something like what happened to my daughter can pass. "

In a case that Britain's Foreign Ministry said it raised serious concerns, a district court ruled on Tuesday that the 19-year-old woman had lied about sexual abuse by 12 Israeli teenagers. The sentence was set for January 7.

The woman, who has not been identified by the media, was arrested after police said she had dropped an accusation that the teenagers had raped her in a hotel room at the Ayia Napa resort in July.

The woman said she had recanted her accusation only under duress by the police, during the persistent interrogation without a lawyer present. Prosecutors and the court dismissed that justification.

The case attracted extensive media coverage in the United Kingdom, which accounted for a third of the 3.9 million tourists who visited Cyprus in 2018. The woman faces a prison sentence of up to one year. His lawyers have said he intends to appeal the verdict.