Brighton's defender, Dan Burn, is injured for six to eight weeks | Soccer news

Dan Burn has played in the 21 Brighton games this season

Brighton's defender Dan Burn has suffered a fractured collarbone that will keep him out for six to eight weeks, according to Albion chief Graham Potter.

Burn was replaced by Bernardo just 22 minutes away from Brighton's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at AMEX Stadium after a challenge from full-back Reece James.

Fulham and Wigan's former defender, Burn, has played in the 21 Brighton games so far this season.

When asked in his post-match press conference what he thought of James's challenge that caused the injury, Potter said: "I don't think there's anything sinister, it just seemed like a very heavy contact."

"These things happen in football."

The seagulls came from behind to draw with Frank Lampard's side thanks to an aerial kick by Iranian international Alireza Jahanbakhsh.