Alireza Jahanbakhsh matches with an acrobatic finish

Alireza Jahanbakhsh made it a holiday period to remember after scoring a dazzling aerial kick to deny Chelsea a 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Just scored in his second appearance of the season against Bournemouth, the Iranian left the bench to cancel (84) the first game of Cesar Azpilicueta (10) for Chelsea with a scandalous bike kick.

The result leaves Chelsea five points behind Manchester United in fourth place, but United plays against Arsenal later tonight and can close the gap.

More to follow …

Whats Next?

Brighton's host, Sheffield Wednesday, in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, while Chelsea welcomed Nottingham Forest.