Bolsonaro's first year: turbulent start for the leader of Brazil | News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
The controversial president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, completed his first year in office.

It has been 12 combative months, in which he has struggled to implement the most radical parts of his agenda and has seen his popularity fall.

But improvements in the economy could give it a second chance in 2020.

Alessandro Rampietti of Al Jazeera reports.

