Bollywood movies to consider in 2020

Looking back on 2019, we can gladly say it was a great year for Bollywood. While we watched content-driven movies like Gully Boy at the box office, people also appreciated the entertainment factor War gave. And as we embark on a new year and a new decade, we decided to list some of the projects that excited us a lot and we are sure that you will also feel the same way.

1.Chapaak

Director: Meghna Gulzar.

Cast: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey

Release Date: January 10, 2020

Deepika Padukone returns to the big screen after a long gap with Chhapaak. The actress will play the role of an acid attack victim in the film and looks unrecognizable in the vision we got from the trailer. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also features Vikrant Massey as the protagonist.

2.Tanhaji: the warrior not sung

Director: Om Raut

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol

Release Date: January 10, 2020

In addition to bringing back Ajay Devgn and Kajol's couple on the big screen, Tanhaji: tells the story of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of King Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In the next Bollywood movie, we see Tanhaji face to face with Uday Bhan (Saif Ali Khan) in order to protect southern India from a Mughal invasion.

3 street dancer

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva

Release Date: January 17, 2020

Street Dancer is the story of two dance groups from India and Pakistan, led by Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, respectively. Initially, they don't get along, but through dance they realize that their rivalry is insignificant and come together to represent the entire community as a whole.

4 panga

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Cast: Kangana Ranut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi

Release Date: January 24, 2020

Panga brings together two serious talents in the form of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Kangana Ranaut. In the film, Kangana plays a married woman in her 30s who aims to return in the field of wrestling.

5.Jawaani Jaaneman

Director: Nitin Kakkar

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaia Furniturewala

Release Date: January 31, 2020

Jawaani Jaaneman marks the second release of the year by Saif Ali Khan. In the trailer, Saif Ali Khan is seen as a casanova with fear of compromise. The movie feels like a fun romantic comedy that plays in the alley of Saif. Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Tabu and debutant Alaia Furniturewala.

6. #AajKal

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda

Release Date: February 14, 2020

Imtiaz Ali has proven time and again his caliber on the big screen. This time, you are ready to return with a new story and a new screen pairing. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, it is said that #AajKal is a movie based on the complications couples face in modern times.

7. Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan

Director: Hitesh Kewalya.

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta

Release Date: February 21, 2020

After the success of Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Ayushmann will carry out the franchise with Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan. As the first, the film revolves around a topic considered taboo in our society: homosexual relationships. The film also brings back its Badhaai co-stars, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

8. Ludo

Director: Anurag Basu

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi

Release Date: March 13, 2020

Anurag Basu's next project, Ludo, features a cast of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi. Although not a sequel to the launch of Basu in 2007, Life In A Metro incorporates a similar concept.

9. Angrezi Medium

Director: Homi Adajania

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan

Release Date: March 20, 2020

In addition to being a highly anticipated sequel to the launch of Hindi Medium in 2017, Angrezi Medium also makes Irrfan Khan return to the big screen. While we don't know much about the movie's story yet, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan's additions to the cast will surely take things to a higher level.

10. Sooryavanshi

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif

Release Date: March 27, 2020

Sooryavanshi will be the latest addition to Rohit Shetty's police universe. Akshay Kumar will return to the action genre with this and we are very happy to see him hitting the bad guys again. The movie also brings back the very dear couple of Akshay and Katrina Kaif, which is another reason to be excited about the movie.

11. 83

Director: Kabir Khan.

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Puri, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Sahil Khattar and Chirag Patil

Release Date: April 10, 2020

Even if you're not a cricket fan, Ranveer Singh’s 83 is a movie everyone is looking forward to. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will take us through the journey of India from the helpless to the world cup champions.

12. Radhe

Director: Prabhu Deva

Cast: Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff

Release Date: May 22, 2020

Prabhu Deva and Salman Khan first collaborated with the 2009 Wanted launch. The film became a great success and published that Salman had a series of blockbusters. After watching the performance of Wanted and Dabangg 3, we can safely expect Radhe to be another money spinner.

13. Gulabo Sitabo

Director: Shoojit Sircar.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana

Release Date: April 17, 2020

Along with a filmmaker as well as Shoojit Sircar pulling the strings, Gulabo Sitabo also brings together two extremely talented actors such as Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan on the screen. The movie is said to be a comedy that describes the daily struggles of the common man.

14. Laxmmi Bomb

Director: Raghava Lawrence

Cast: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani

Release Date: May 22, 2020

Laxmmi Bomb is a new version of the movie Kanchana is a horror comedy that featured Lawrence, R Sarathkumar and Raai Laxmi in leading roles. The film is a revenge story of a couple of ghosts chasing an innocent man to get justice for his murders. The film will be the second collaboration of Akshay and Kiara.

15. Brahmastra

Director: Ayan Mukerji.

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy

Release Date: May 2020 *

Brahmastra is a mythology with a cast full of stars by Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. This is the first part of the trilogy with a new installment that will be released every alternative year. While there is a lot of publicity around the movie, the audience is excited to see Ranbir and Alia together on the particular screen.

16. Thalaivi

Director: A.L. Vijay

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami and Priyamani

Release Date: June 19, 2020

The story is about the life of J. Jayalalithaa, deceased politician and film actress who served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Kangana has undergone a massive physical transformation on his part in the film, now we hope to see how well he manages his interpretation of the iconic character.

17.Sadak 2

Director: Mahesh Bhatt

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Release Date: July 10, 2020

Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt himself, the film presents Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in leading roles.

18. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Director: Anees Bazmee

Cast: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

Release Date: July 31, 2020

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa directed by Priyadarshan. Along with a change in the director, the film also has a new cast in Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, but the theme remains the same.

19. Bhuj: the pride of India

Director: Abhishek Dudhaiya

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Mahesh Shetty

Release Date: August 14, 2020

Bhuj: The Pride of India is based on the leader of the IAF squadron, Vijay Karnik (Ajay Devgn) and his heroic efforts to rebuild the airstrip at the IAF air base with the help of 300 local women. His efforts ensured that the flight carrying Indian soldiers could land safely. Well, this movie has everything in place for a blockbuster.

20. Jersey

Director: Gowtham Tinnanuri

Cast: Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur

Release Date: August 28, 2020

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is ready to star in another new version of the south. Jersey is a new version of a Telugu movie of the same name. The film follows the life of a cricketer who stopped playing 10 years ago but now returns to the field with a special motive. Jersey also brings a new combination of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur.

24 Laal Singh Chaddha

Director: Amit Ravnedranath Sharma

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Keerthy Suresh, Gajraj Rao and Nitanshi Goel

Release Date: December 25, 2020

Laal Singh Chaddha is a new official version of Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The film recovers the couple of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan after the 3 idiots of Rajkummar Hirani. Although the role is challenging, we are sure that Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood will do well.

25. Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Director: Maneesh Sharma.

Cast: Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey

Release Date: TBA

Ranveer Singh is partnering with Yash Raj Films for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film also marks Bollywood's debut for the fame of Arjun Reddy Shalini Pandey. While not much of the plot has been revealed, it is said that the film is based on the concept of women's empowerment.