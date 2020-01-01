Bobby Madley: Former Premier League referee reveals & # 39; dark joke & # 39; that led to dismissal | Soccer news





Bobby Madley officiated 19 games in the 2017-18 season of the Premier League

Former Premier League referee Bobby Madley revealed that he was fired for filming a video in which he seemed to make fun of a disabled person.

Madley stopped officiating at the highest level in England in August 2018, and the arbitration body Professional Game Match Officials Limited said only that he was moving due to "a change in personal circumstances."

But in a blog post on New Year's Eve, Madley said he was actually fired for "serious misconduct on grounds of discrimination."

"I am not proud of myself," Madley said.

"I have to live with this for the rest of my life. It destroyed my career, my reputation and caused immeasurable damage to my family life."

Madley moved to Norway, where his partner is from, but only after he was fired for sending a video to someone he "trusted,quot;, who apparently made fun of a disabled person before his daughter's sports day.

He said he took the video in response to a discussion about a race of parents in which he had not participated and was "ashamed,quot; in a national newspaper.

"While I was sitting in my car with my phone in my hand, a person passed in front of me and had trouble walking," he wrote. "The next part is embarrassing. I took a six-second movie, said nothing. I did this on Snapchat, which is where I take all my movies that I intend to save on my phone."

In the video, Madley said he "had the opportunity to win the parents' race this year."

"Out of context, I accept that this reading is shameful. I accept it. However, my intention was for the joke to be directed at myself."

Madley said the recipient of the video sent it to his employers and a disciplinary hearing resulted in his immediate dismissal.

"If I had sent this to someone on Snapchat, then I would accept the decision that came as a result," he said. "However, I didn't do that. I kept it on my phone. I sent it as a private text message to someone I trusted. Someone who understood the context of the comments from the previous sports day and was aware of the shame I had received .

"I'm sorry I took the video, I'm sorry I sent it and, although it was a joke in a black humor, it was just that. A joke. I wasn't meant to embarrass anyone, I wasn't meant to be seen by anyone other than the person to whom I sent it privately in a text message on my own personal phone. "

Madley, 34, was one of 18 full-time professional referees and officiated 91 games in the Premier League between 2013 and 2018.

"I started refereeing at 16, my career ended at 32," he said. "I had the job of my dreams, a well-paid and incredibly enjoyable job that I loved every minute."

He said he now aims to help young referees whenever possible.

"I am proud to support the fight against racism and support everyone within the LGBT community, both inside and outside football," he said.

"I am far from being a discriminatory person and yet that is what they label me when you search my name on Google. That hurts."

"The last 18 months have been a mental torture for me and for those close friends and family around me, as well as for a strong couple, I am afraid to think about what could have become.

"I still have a hard time sleeping, I continue to suffer mentally day by day to try to find the person I am now instead of holding on to the person I once was."