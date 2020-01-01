Bobbi's former Nick Gordon Kristina Brown has disappeared at age 30 from a reported drug overdose

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

TSR Take A Moment: Bobbi's ex-boyfriend Kristina Brown, Nick Gordon, would have died from an alleged drug overdose, reports the Daily Mail. He was 30 years old.

Nick Gordon reportedly suffered a series of heart attacks after he was taken to an intensive care unit in Florida during New Year's Eve celebrations. According to reports, Nick's family was informed that he died earlier today after doctors failed to revive him.

"God, why did I have to lose my brother in New Year?" Wrote Nick Brother Junior Walker on his Facebook page. Walker also posted a touching family photo of the two brothers as young children, adding: "All I can do is cry."

Nick Gordon's death comes more than four years after the death of his former fiance Bobbi Kristina Brown in 2015. Gordon never faced criminal charges for the death of Bobbi Kristina, but was legally responsible for his wrongful death in a civil case.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Nick Gordon and the family of Bobbi Kristina at this time.

