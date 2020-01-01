Bobbi's former Nick Gordon Kristina Brown dies after a drug overdose, his family is devastated & # 39;

WENN / D. Salters

His brother, Jack Walker Jr., confirms the devastating news in a statement, saying: "I will be forever grateful that my God has given a little moment at the end of Nick's life."

Nick Gordon's family, Bobbi Kristina BrownThe mourning ex-boyfriend is in mourning. Nick, who was legally declared responsible for Bobbi's death, died on New Year's Day in Florida after a drug overdose. I was 30 years old.

Daily Mail first broke the news, reporting that he had a series of heart attacks after he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. After the report, his brother Jack Walker Jr. confirmed the news through a statement sent to PEOPLE, revealing that his family is "devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother."

He continued: "Leave a void in the hearts of my family and friends. Nick's battle in life was not easy. I will always be grateful that my God has given a little moment at the end of Nick's life, and I was able to hold his hands while traveling. "

Prior to this, Jack cried Nick's death in a Facebook post, writing: "GOD WHY I HAD TO LOSE MY BROTHER IN NEW YEARS. All I can do is cry." He later paid tribute to Nick in a separate publication, along with a series of photos of them together. "I love you so much older brother, I hope you heard me talk to you by your side, you are with me and I can feel that I love you, I love you, I love you, take care of me and your nieces were not supposed to go like this I spoke with 6 hours before All this will begin, you gave me my nickname Lil Wop and that will always be what I went through, "he wrote.

He called Nick as his best friend and kept crying: "The New Year didn't have to start like this and you told me you HAD to see me for the New Year, but I feel blessed to be able to talk to you last night. Always be my best friend, nobody will take your place. "

Nick was known for the death in 2015 of Bobbi Kristina, who spent six months in a coma after being found unconscious in a bathtub with a lot of drugs in his system. Nick was held legally responsible for his death, but never faced criminal charges.