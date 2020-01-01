Bobbi Kristina's boyfriend, Nick Gordon, dead – Suspicion of overdose

Nick Gordon, the fiancé of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, died of an alleged drug overdose.

The Daily Mail states that Nick, who was only 30 years old, suffered a series of heart attacks as a result of alleged drug use. He was taken to intensive care in a Florida hospital a few hours before the New Year celebrations.

DailyMail reports that "Altamonte Springs Hospital doctors could not revive the prolific drug addict."

It was suspected that Nick had been behind the death in 2015 of Whitney Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina, who spent six months in a coma after she was found unconscious in a bathtub with a lot of drugs in her system.

His former controlling fiance never faced criminal charges, but was legally responsible for his wrongful death in a civil case.