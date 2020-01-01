Blueface avoids the felony jail charge

The West Coast rapper, Blueface, will not face jail time after he did not refer to a minor charge for carrying a loaded firearm on the person or in a vehicle.

The charges are related to a shooting in 2018 in Newhall, California. The spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Ricardo Santiago, said, according to KHTS News.

The shooting caused Blueface's vehicle to hit a highway median. After his arrest, he was released from jail on bail of $ 50,000 per assault with a deadly weapon charge.

It's great news that you won't have to spend any time in jail, but it's not entirely clear. The court ordered the rapper "Thotiana,quot; to carry out 36 months of summary probation and eight days of community service. Blueface also has to pay restitution, court fines and fees.

But we doubt that he is so worried about the fines. 2019 is one of the rapper's most successful years to date.