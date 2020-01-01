Home Entertainment Blueface avoids the felony jail charge

Blueface avoids the felony jail charge

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The West Coast rapper, Blueface, will not face jail time after he did not refer to a minor charge for carrying a loaded firearm on the person or in a vehicle.

The charges are related to a shooting in 2018 in Newhall, California. The spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Ricardo Santiago, said, according to KHTS News.

The shooting caused Blueface's vehicle to hit a highway median. After his arrest, he was released from jail on bail of $ 50,000 per assault with a deadly weapon charge.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©