Home Entertainment Bizzy Bone: "Kanye West's deceased mother told me that Amber Rose was...

Bizzy Bone: "Kanye West's deceased mother told me that Amber Rose was wrong for him!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Bizzy Bone left some of them without scratching his head confused after claiming that Kanye West's mother told him that Amber Rose was not suitable for her son, years after his death.

"The last time I had an interaction with Kanye was at the We Are The World II meeting, and he was walking with Amber Rose, and I heard a voice," he said at the Domenick Nati Show.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©