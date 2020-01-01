Bizzy Bone: "Kanye West's deceased mother told me that Amber Rose was wrong for him!"

Bizzy Bone left some of them without scratching his head confused after claiming that Kanye West's mother told him that Amber Rose was not suitable for her son, years after his death.

"The last time I had an interaction with Kanye was at the We Are The World II meeting, and he was walking with Amber Rose, and I heard a voice," he said at the Domenick Nati Show.

"I heard a voice that said:" She is not suitable for him. "And suddenly I looked up at the sky and said:" Are you Kanye's mother? "And that was the last time I I saw, I heard from him, I took a picture with him, I talked to him. But as for what he is doing now, anyone who brings someone to Jesus is a friend of mine. "

However crazy her story may seem, Bizzy's prediction was correct since Ye did not stay with Amber Rose and is happily married to reality television star Kim Kardashian.