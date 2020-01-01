Beyonce shares private video that shows her life with Jay-Z for a decade; His sons, Blue, Sir and Rumi Carter, stole the spotlight

It was a very exciting year and decade for Beyonce and her whole family, and she decided to share some private images with her millions of fans.

Beyoncé shared a video where her song "Mood 4 Eva,quot; with Jay-Z, Childish Gambino and Oumou Sangaré are played in the background and the images of the last ten years appear on the screen.

You could see Queen Bey on vacation with Sir, Rumi and Blue Ivy Carter. There are clips of birthday parties and red carpet events.

You could see the diva looking sexy while she was at Roc Nation's lunches and sitting on the court at the basketball games.

The Texan took a look at the opening of Tyler Perry's studio, Valentine's Day, the Brit Awards and the Oscar parties.

The powerful couple could also be seen at the GLAAD Awards, Diana Ross's birthday event and the NAACP Awards. He took a look behind the scenes at his performance in Coachella and his famous Homecoming documentary film.

In a recent interview, Beyonce explained how he remains in the game after 25 years: “The predictable DNA of the rock star is a myth. I think you don't have to accept dysfunction to succeed. This does not mean that I have not fought. I have the same pain that life brings to everyone else. I try to change the stigma that says that there has to be drama with fame. It's how you relate to your difficulties and use them to evolve. And I try to keep the real ones around me. "

She continued explaining: "It has always been important for me to hire women. I believe in giving voice to people who don't always listen to each other. One of the first presidents of my company was a woman. My current general manager, production manager, chief of public relations and other leaders are women.I contract women so that they are not symbolic voices in the company, but to lead.I think that women are more balanced and think with compassion when deciding what is best for the business.View the general overview absent of personal agendas. Most women are loyal and commit to 100% follow-up. ”

The Carters, who recently reached the status of billionaire, have many things in store, including music, movies and fashion by 2020, and fans are very excited.

Ad

The family seems ready to start 2020 on a high note.



Post views:

0 0