BAE Systems received $ 180 million for the operation of the Radford Army ammunition plant – Defense Blog

The United States Department of Defense announced a new agreement with BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., for the operation and maintenance of the Radford Army ammunition plant.

The modification of the contract, of the US Army Hiring Command. UU. And announced on Tuesday, it is valued at more than $ 180 million.

"The work will be done in Radford, Virginia, with an estimated end date of December 31, 2021," the Department of Defense message states. “In fiscal year 2018, 2019 and 2020 the acquisition of ammunition, the Army and other acquisitions of 2019, Army funds in the amount of $ 38,927,404 were obligated at the time of the award. "

Located on more than 7,000 acres in southwest Virginia, the Radford Army Ammunition Plant was built in the 1940s to support the war effort. Since then it has played an important role in all American conflicts, and today it is the main engine manufacturing facility for the US Department of Defense. UU.

Radford is capable of producing massive amounts of solvents and propellants without solvents to withstand direct fire, indirect fire and rocket applications. The facility uses a variety of ingredients in its propellant manufacturing process, including nitroglycerin and nitrocellulose. Radford is currently the leading supplier of solvent-free propellants and is the only North American manufacturer and supplier of nitrocellulose.

In addition, Radford participates in the Armament Retooling and Manufacturing Support program, which rents space on the site from private companies.