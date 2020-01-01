Australia coach Justin Langer backs Tim Paine to continue as captain | Cricket News

"The truth is that there have been guesses from the outside but there has never been a millisecond of guesses within our team."





Tim Paine took the Australian captaincy after Steve Smith's ban on manipulating the ball

Australia coach Justin Langer has backed Captain Tim Paine to lead the team in the inaugural final of the World Test Championship next year if they qualify.

Paine was seen by many as a starter when he became the captain of the 46th Australian test in 2018 after the 45th, Steve Smith, was expelled for 12 months for his participation in the Newlands ball manipulation scandal.

Selected for his behavior as well as for his wicket batting and maintenance skills, the 35-year-old was at the helm when Australia lost a series at home to India for the first time, but has since supervised the retention of ashes in England and Two wins of the series.

However, with Smith's additional ban for a year of maintaining a leadership position within the team that expires at the beginning of the new year, some in the Australian media have questioned whether the right man was at work.

1:11 Australia's head coach Justin Langer believes the public's perception of Steve Smith has improved after his performances this summer. Australia's head coach Justin Langer believes the public's perception of Steve Smith has improved after his performances this summer.

But Langer gave the idea of ​​a short leadership change before the third Test against New Zealand on Wednesday.

"The truth is that there have been guesses from the outside, but there has never been a millisecond of guesses within our team," said Justin Langer.

"He is almost our most important player because he is a very good leader, his captaincy has been excellent, he is the best wicketkeeper in the world, he is as fit as anyone in the group."

"If he thought he could hit as well as we think he can, then we will see results as we did in the last Test match."

Paine, 35, scored his seventh half-century test in the second round against New Zealand in Melbourne, which Australia won by 247 races to take an undisputed 2-0 lead in the series for Sydney.

0:28 England head coach Trevor Bayliss insists that England players have not discussed Australian team celebrations after retaining the ashes. England head coach Trevor Bayliss insists that England players have not discussed Australian team celebrations after retaining the ashes.

The World Test Championship was started in part to eliminate the concept of dead tires in the longest form of the game and Langer said that reaching the final in June 2021 was indeed a great motivation for his players.

Forty points from a victory in the third Test, which begins at the SCG on Friday, would help Australia, which ranks second, close the gap in India that ranks first in the nine-team table.

Langer said he thought there was a good chance Paine would lead the team at Lord & # 39; s within 18 months if they remained in the top two and qualified for the decisive title.

"I hope he plays as long as he can because his leadership has been brilliant," Langer added.

"In his last performance he put pressure on the man of the party … and he is so fit … that I literally can't think of a reason why he wouldn't play as much as he wanted or needed."