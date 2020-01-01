Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd player ratings: Sokratis and Nicolas Pepe impress | Soccer news

















2:58



FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Arsenal's victory against Manchester United in the Premier League

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Arsenal's victory against Manchester United in the Premier League

Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 at Emirates Stadium to secure Mikel Arteta's first victory as head coach, but who were the best?

Arsenal player ratings

Bernd Leno – 8

His mistake proved costly against Chelsea on Sunday, but it seemed safe this time. He didn't have much to do in the first half, but he helped keep United at bay in the second half, making a brave save from Marcus Rashford in the final stages.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 8

Another encouraging sample of the 22-year-old, who generally dealt well with Anthony Martial's threat to Arsenal's right, made some important tackles and interceptions and also provided attack support.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos – 9

Possibly his best performance for Arsenal. He got his goal well, hitting home from close range after a corner kick, but it was his defensive contribution that really stood out. He showed an impressive state of alert to eliminate the danger several times and threw himself bravely into the tackles.

David Luiz – 8

Another dominant display after its striking display against former Chelsea club on Sunday. He showed impressive leadership, coaxed the crowd and, like his central teammate, was instrumental in helping Arsenal keep only its third clean sheet of the Premier League season.

David Luiz shined against Manchester United

Sead Kolasinac – 8

He returned to the side earlier than scheduled after an ankle injury. I had an awkward moment at the beginning when he was signed to take down Daniel James, but he recovered well. He played an important role in the first game and provided an important attack on the left before his replacement in the second half.

Granit Xhaka – 7

His future at the club is uncertain, with Hertha Berlin chasing his signature, but he didn't seem distracted in any way upon his return to the side. He used the ball well and also made some important defensive contributions.

Lucas Torreira – 8

A performance that raises serious doubts about Unai Emery's insistence on using it in an offensive midfielder role. The Uruguayan was excellent at the base of the midfield, putting out United attacks and attacking bravely after receiving a blow in the final stages.

Nicolas Pepe – 8

Could this action be a turning point for signing Arsenal records? Pepe took his goal magnificently, controlling the devious cut of Kolasinac and whipping his end beyond David de Gea, and had many other striking moments before retiring in the second half.

Nicolas Pepe scored the first goal of Arsenal

Mesut Ozil – 8

The German looks like a player transformed under Arteta. He did not stand out in a creative sense, he only formed a scoring opportunity in the course of the 90 minutes, but his new boss will be delighted with his pace of work. Ozil covered more ground than any other Arsenal player. Only Aubameyang made more high intensity sprints.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 7

A rare game without a goal for the Arsenal captain, but, like Ozil, he worked tirelessly for the team, helping Arsenal to press from the front and also stretching United's defense with its rhythm from the left flank of Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang competes with Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Alexandre Lacazette – 7

He received a great ovation when he was replaced by Matteo Guendouzi in the final stages. The forward rejected a couple of half chances and still lacks a bit of vanguard in and around the box, but showed a lot of effort, repeatedly regaining possession in the field.

Substitutes

Reiss Nelson – 6

He entered Pepe in the middle of the second half. His rhythm caused some problems for United, but he also had some careless moments.

Bukayo Saka – 7

He placed himself well on the left side, making an excellent challenge for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the final stages.

Matteo Guendouzi – 6

Released instead of Lacazette but had little time to influence the game.

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea – 6

He will be disappointed that he has not avoided Lacazette's blow away from danger for Arsenal's second, but it quickly occurred to him and he could not do much for the first game when he was exposed.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 6

Unable to stop Kolasinac and Aubameyang doing damage on the left in the first half and the Arsenal counters fell on their side in the second, although it was an improved attack force after the break. He rightly denied a penalty when he easily fell into the area.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka stops Sead Kolasinac

Harry Maguire – 6

Turned by Lacazette in the area when the French should have scored in the first half and then wasted a good chance at the other end just before the break. He had less to do defensively in the second half, but by then the damage was already done.

Victor Lindelof – 6

Like Maguire, he struggled to contain the vibrant Arsenal attack in the first half before enjoying a second 45 minutes quieter.

Luke Shaw – 5

A difficult night against a fit Pepe, but, after the Arsenal man left, Shaw was able to have more ball in the other half, although he could not have the required attack impact.

Fred – 6

Over-run in the first half and, while it helped United gain more control in the second period and fired three shots, he lacked the ability to open the opposition.

Nemanja Matic – 6

A clean ball for Andreas Pereira almost brought Manchester United back to life, but he lost the pace in the first half when Arsenal made his domain count.

Marcus Rashford – 6

He had an early vision of the goal and showed his confidence with a shot from a distance, but he was never given the space he loves to exploit.

Jesse Lingard – 5

An ineffective performance of Lingard, who struggled to get into the ball and create the openings to which he was there. Hooked in 58 minutes.

Daniel James – 6

Like Lingard, it took off 58 minutes after fighting to hurt Arsenal. James had warmed Leno's hands with a snapshot just before leaving, but he was not presented with the counterattack opportunities that are so dangerous.

Anthony Martial – 6

He flashed, particularly in the second half, but, like Rashford, he never had the space required to hurt his opposition.

Anthony Martial runs in Arsenal defense

Substitutes

Andreas Pereira – 7

Instant impact, running through Matic's ball to hit the ball in the side net and tried to carry out United's attack game in the final stages.

Mason Greenwood – 6

He was sent to find United a way back to the game, but he couldn't do it, achieving only a blocked shot.

Juan Mata – 6

Maybe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have turned to the Spanish creative a little earlier, but he couldn't conjure much in the last nine minutes.